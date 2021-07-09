Prince William faces a test in Sunday’s European football final





William was in attendance in his capacity as English Football Association chairman (a very sweet performance for the football-loving royal), but he will also be representing the Queen at Sunday’s performance. After all, the monarch cannot be expected to sit out a full 90-minute match at her age. Longer when it comes to extra time and penalties – just imagine! Actually… don’t.

Royals don’t just go to games for fun. As head of the nation, the Queen has a duty to act as “a focus for national identity, unity and pride” and officially “recognize success and excellence”. That’s why the family was on their feet during the London 2012 Olympics and for other major national events or celebratory moments. We Brits want them to cheer and get excited with us when things go our way, just as we want them to do the opposite when we lose. Not only do they represent us, they should also reflect the emotions of the nation.

The Queen has mastered the art of expressing the national mood, even if she seems to be expressing no emotion at all. That’s how she connected with her subjects and remained relevant throughout her 69-year reign, despite actually having very little in common with them.

Princes Charles and William will have to do the same when they ascend the throne if their reign is to be just as successful. The easy part of being a monarch is the formal duties that come with being head of state. The more difficult task is to complete those tasks in a way that feels like it’s on behalf of the public.

Sunday will then be an important test for Prince William, there alone in the stands as the cameras come to him at big moments during the match, which will be watched by millions and could go down in history if luck finally favors the English . It’s his chance to be associated with that. If he can look the way the nation feels, it will be his greatest chance yet to connect with his future subjects and show that he is there for them as his grandmother has always been. This isn’t just about a royal football fan coming to watch a match, it’s about future-proofing the British monarchy and securing its place at the heart of the nation. ROYAL TEA BREAK With football fever gripping England thanks to their stellar performance at the European Championship, even Prince Charles is joining the action. He invited the band of the Coldstream Guards regiment to play instrumental versions of two favorite folk songs in the garden of his London residence on Tuesday. The band performed the song “Three Lions”, which features the ubiquitous “It’s coming home” lyric, along with Neil Diamond’s 1969 hit “Sweet Caroline” at Clarence House in support of the men’s team, which will record it in Sunday’s final. against Italy. View the musical performances here. WHAT IS STILL HAPPENING Royals celebrate heroic healthcare. The Queen presented the George Cross, the UK’s highest civilian gallantry award, to the National Health Service as it celebrated its 73rd birthday on Monday. In a rare handwritten message, Elizabeth said NHS staff had “supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication”. Founded by her father, King George VI, in 1940 during the height of the Blitz in World War II, the George Cross recognizes “acts of the greatest heroism or of the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger”. Prince William joined NHS staff at a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London before hosting a tea party at Buckingham Palace. Charles shares his playlist. The Prince of Wales has revealed some of his favorite songs, including one that gave him “an irresistible urge to get up and dance.” The Three Degrees, Diana Ross and Edith Piaf all made the cut as part of Charles’s list, which he shared during an hour-long show on hospital radio to thank health professionals and volunteers for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic. View the full list here. William gets back in the saddle for a charity polo match. The Duke of Cambridge takes part in a match at the Guards Polo Club on Friday. The Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2021 will raise money and raise awareness for several organizations supporting William and Kate, Kensington Palace said. William has participated in several charity games over the years, often accompanied by his brother, the Duke of Sussex. Still no picture of Baby Lili. More than a month after her arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to publicly release a photo of their daughter. While it’s unusual for a royal couple not to click, the move is in line with the couple’s desire to get less attention and control. Harry and Meghan are currently on extended parental leave after the birth of their second child, but keep things going with their Archewell foundation. they have spent a new call to action this week asking the public to share stories of compassion on their website. PHOTOS OF THE WEEK The Queen visited the set of the world’s long-running television soap ‘Coronation Street’ in Manchester on Thursday. Her mother was reportedly a fan of the daily television series, and Prince Charles even made a cameo on the program in 2000 to mark the 40th anniversary. Speaking of Prince Charles, he had the chance to take a ride in a hydrogen-powered car during a visit to Riversimple, an eco-vehicle company based in Wales ( Watch a video of the test drive here ). Known for his passion for the environment, the Prince of Wales has converted the engine of his own Aston Martin to run on surplus wine and whey, a by-product of cheese production. Charles has been on his annual week-long tour of Wales this week, meeting members of the Bridgettines, an order of sisters, as he toured St. Winefride’s Guest House in the north east county of Flintshire. The Duchess of Cambridge put her reflexes to the test during a tour of the Wimbledon Museum. Kate, patroness of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, is coming out of self-isolation in time to attend this weekend’s final matches. She stayed home after that get in touch with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19. The Duchess has been double vaccinated and undergoes regular Covid-19 testing. The Countess of Wessex took part in the British Driving Society’s Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor on Sunday. Carriage riding is a popular pastime with the royal family, especially the late Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip – who helped develop the rules – even competed in the 1980 World Driving Championships. An off-duty Elizabeth looked delighted to attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show this past weekend. “I can’t wait to get rid of this one.” The Duchess of Cornwall on wearing face coverings. Camilla commented that she is looking forward to taking off her face mask during a visit to Llanerch Vineyard in Wales this week. England’s last legal Covid-19 restrictions could be lifted on July 19.

