Men’s Tennis Claims Four VaSID All-State Squads





FREDERICKSBURG, Va. The Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) announced their All-State Men’s Tennis College Division teams for 2021 on Friday, and Washington and Lee had four players selected. Recently graduated Noah Tap (Lexington, Ky. / Henry Clay), rising junior Evan Brady (Glen Head, NY / Chaminade) and emerging sophomores Connor Coleman (Birmingham, Ala. / Briarwood Christian) and Harry Kittredge (Alexandria, Va. / The Field School) all received recognition for the second team. Coleman and Kittredge earned an additional mention as a doubles duo for the second team. A 2021 All-ODAC First Team singles player, Tapp went 12-1 this season, leading the team in wins and win rate among players with five or more singles matches played. Tapp earned his All-ODAC citation at number 5 singles, after going 5-0 in the position this season, adding records of 2-0 at number 2, 2-1 at number 3 and 3-0 at number 4. Brady set an overall record of 9-5 in singles this season and was named All-ODAC First Team at No. 2 after setting a 5-1 record at the position. Brady’s nine singles wins were the team’s fourth, and he added a 7-1 record in ODAC play. Coleman and Kittredge both went 10-4 in singles this season and both were also named to the All-ODAC First Team. Coleman’s game was marked 6-1 at number 3, and he added a record of 3-1 at number 2. Kittredge mostly played from the number 4 position, winning 6-of-9 matches, with figures of 2-1 at number 3 and 2-0 at number 5. Coleman and Kittredge’s 10 singles wins tied for second most on the team, and they held a combined 15-0 record against ODAC opponents. Coleman and Kittredge also went 8-5 as a doubles pair, all from the No. 1 position, to earn First Team All-ODAC honors for No. 1 doubles. Overall, Coleman hit 10-6 in doubles this season, while Kittredge had an 11-7 doubles. The Generals finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 14-5, including a 9-0 in the ODAC, and they won their 11th consecutive ODAC Championship. The team then appeared in the third round of the NCAA Championship.

