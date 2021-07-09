Sports
Snider Hockey Appoints Bridgett Wilkerson Community Outreach Manager | Sport
The Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation recently selected Bridgett Wilkerson for the newly created community outreach manager position. A Philadelphia native, Wilkerson is a graduate of Cheyney University and has spent several years working in Philadelphia public and charter schools as a teacher, case manager, learning support specialist, and project manager.
“Bridgett’s extensive experience working closely with families from diverse backgrounds and neighborhoods in the Philadelphia area will be invaluable to our organization,” said Scott Tharp, president of Snider Hockey, in a statement. “We are excited to have her on our team and help us expand our numerous community outreach initiatives as she works to build new relationships and drive recruitment for Snider Hockey.”
Snider Hockey provides after-school educational assistance to guide participants from crayons to careers, ultimately offering those student-athletes graduating through the program free, four-year tuition at one of its many colleges.
Snider, the late owner of the Philadelphia Flyers, founded the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation with the ultimate goal of building lives and uniting communities. He wanted to ensure that the inner young men and women of Philadelphia had a chance to succeed in the game of life. With hockey as a hook to entice children into the program, the emphasis has been and remains on education.
Lincoln University Alumni Association Golf Outing
The Alumni Association of Lincoln University is hosting its 2021 Golf Invitational on Monday, July 26 at Hartefeld National Golf Club, a private club in Avondale, Pennsylvania, to raise money for Lincoln University students.
Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, an honorary doctorate from Lincoln University, is the honorary president of this fundraising event to support Lincoln University students. For more information, please contact the organization via email [email protected]
