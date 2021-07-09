Resetting Michigan’s Top 2022 Football Recruitment Goals

We’re about five months into the early 2022 prospect signing window, and the Michigan football class is starting to take shape. With 15 verbal commits and counts, Jim Harbaugh and his staff still have plenty of top goals on the board, mostly on the defensive side of the ball.

Let’s dive in and see where the sign is for the Wolverines as we head into the dog days of summer.

QB

Dedication: four stars Jayden Denegal



Goals: None

The quarterback was bagged last month when Denegal essentially committed a foul on the spot after pitching for the coaching staff. The Wolverines can now look ahead to their top 2023 goal in five-star Dante Moore state.

RB

Commits: three stars CJ Stokes



Objectives: four stars George Pettaway



Right now, it seems Michigan’s only remaining running back target is Pettaway, a top 100 overall player on the 247Sports composite and the No. 7 falling back in the class. He was officially visiting for Victors Weekend last month, but is trending on the crystal ball to head to North Carolina, where he made an unofficial visit before heading to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines don’t necessarily need another running back in this class after achieving two in 2021, but it looks like they want one more.

WR

Dedication: four stars Tyler Morris, four stars Tayshawn Trent



Objectives: four stars Dane Key, three star Dillon Bello



The board is really starting to shrink at the wide receiver position in this class. But with two four-stars in the fold already, Josh Gattis and his company can take it easy the rest of the time.

It feels like they are leading for Bell, who was officially visiting for Victors Weekend, and doing well with Key, who visited the week prior to Victors Weekend. I have a feeling they want at least one more guy at the receiver before the lesson is said and done.

TO

Commits: three stars Marlin Klein, three star Colston Loveland



Objectives: four stars Oscar Delp



With two players already committed, the Wolverines are in a unique place. They can either persist in the position, or continue to recruit an elite talent like Delp, someone they offered before anyone else when he was an unranked recruit.

Chances are they’ll keep recruiting him because he’s too good to ignore. I still believe he’ll end up in the SEC somewhere, but it’s worth going after him.

OL

Commits: three stars Connor Jones, three star Alessandro Lorenzetti



With just two commits and not many goals left, the Wolverines may need to evaluate more guys along the offensive line this fall.

They received Nabou on an unofficial visit not long after they offered him last month. Fitzpatrick also came to Ann Arbor in June for an official visit. Conerly, the highest-ranking of the bunch, hasn’t seen UM yet, but may be coming to town for the Big House barbecue later this month. This position group is very hesitant as of now, but they need more guys in this class. Period of time.

DL

Michigan is slightly ahead on the defensive line than on the offensive line, but there is still work to be done, especially domestically.

Nolen is arguably the best player in the class, with the versatility to play indoors or out; the Wolverines will recruit him just as hard as any other recruit during this cycle. Walker (6-foot-6, 340 pounds) looks like a very likely interior commitment candidate. Grant and Hastings are also two goals on the inside, and Hastings was just offered last week.

Adedire and Josephs are the two remaining prospects along the edge, with Josephs perhaps falling more into the outer linebacker/edge rusher category. Both players came to visit for Victors Weekend.

LB

Commits: three stars Aaron Alexander



The linebacker board is incredibly intriguing. There aren’t too many guys, but I guess you can also lump some of the guys I’ve put on the defensive line here, like Josephs and Adedire. Barton and Pollard also fall into that category

The group’s traditional linebackers are Cheeks and Kanak, who saw Michigan up close during official visits in June. Cheeks has been very pro-North Carolina on Twitter lately, and Kanak is recruited by pretty much every major college football program under the sun. Both aren’t slam dunks to join Michigan’s class, so this could be another position the Wolverines will have to reevaluate this fall.

DB

Commits: Five Star CB Will Johnson, four star DB Kody Jones, three star CB Myles Pollard



Defensive backs. Defensive backs everywhere.

There’s a lot up for grabs, but I’m not sure Michigan is leading for more than one right now, and that’s Florence. Everyone else is a big question mark.

Sabb seems destined to land elsewhere, despite making an official visit last month. Jackson, Groves-Killebrew and Stewart are both committed to other programs, so it will take some persuasion to turn them around. Tatum could have performed months ago, but is clearly holding up. Albert and Perkins-McAllister both officially visited in June, and both now have a crystal ball from Michigan, so it’s worth taking a closer look at those guys.

This position is one to watch closely in the coming months as Michigan looks to add several more to the 2022 class after landing just two (one safety, one corner) in 2021.