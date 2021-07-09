While most Operation Varsity Blues cases have been resolved through plea deals, several related cases remain on the roll. One involves a parent who insists that the government crime parent theory has fraudulently robbed prestigious colleges by bribing coaches to facilitate their children’s admission, as fake athletes are wrong.

Amin Khoury is that parent.

Last September, a Massachusetts Grand Jury indicted Khoury. He faces one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and of fraud and bribery of honest services, and one count of bribery related to programs that receive federal funds. If they lead to convictions, these two charges together carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years (a first-time offender would receive a much shorter sentence).

Khoury, the son of former KLX Energy CEO Amin J. Khoury, is accused of agreeing to pay $200,000 in bribes in 2014 from then-Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Gordie Ernst in exchange for designating Khourys daughter as a tennis recruit. Ernst is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for as many as a dozen Georgetown candidates. He faces his own series of criminal charges.

According to the indictment, Khoury, like other parents caught up in the federal abolition of pay for admission, tried to exploit an admissions process. Georgetown is one of the most selective colleges in the country. according to PrepScholar, the schools allowed swimming pool has a 1450 median SAT and 4.01 median GPA. However, recruited athletes enjoy what the charge describes as a significantly higher chance of admission compared to non-recruits with similar grades and standardized test scores. Khourys daughter, who played number 6 singles and third doubles on her high school tennis team, was accepted into Georgetown as a tennis recruit. She paid full tuition.

Unlike parents involved in Varsity Blues, Khoury didn’t work with William Rick Singer, the infamous admissions consultant who masterminded pay-for-admission schemes for several celebrities. There are also no allegations of test score manipulation or other academic deception. Here’s the alleged crime pretty simple: bribes that helped Khourys’ daughter, who played tennis in high school but (as depicted by prosecutors) not at a level not good enough to warrant recruiter status, to gain entry get to Georgetown under a less strict standard.

Khoury’s attorneys recently asked to be dismissed from the conspiracy to commit fraud, but in a July 2 injunction, U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper rejected Khourys’ motion.

In order to prove fraud, prosecutors must show that Khoury was involved in a plan to take money or property from the victim, Georgetown University. He insists that a college admissions slot is not property and that, even if it is property, it was not his intent to rob Georgetown.

As Khoury sees it, an admission lock includes an educational service and thus cannot meet the legal definition of fraud. When Mr. Khourys daughter accepted the offer of admission to Georgetown, paid tuition, and enrolled, Khourys attorney, Ein P. Beirne of Mintz Levin, wrote, they traded educational services for those payments.

Beirne highlighted precedent, including the US Supreme Court ruling in VS v. Plyler. There, the Court reasoned that providing false information in an application to federal authorities does not deprive the government of a recognized form of ownership. The lawyer also quoted the Supreme Court ruling in: Cleveland v. USA, where the Court rejected the classification of an unissued video poker license as proprietary. These cases arguably stand for the proposition that admission to a particular field is not itself a form of ownership.

Judge Casper was not convinced. She reasoned that an offer to visit Georgetown counts as property because there are a finite number of coveted offers. This is especially true for athletic recruits. Further, the judge suspected that an offer to attend a school in Washington DC includes not only the granting of a degree or education, but also access to a host of other benefits Georgetown has to offer, from facilities to its network. and reputation.

Georgetown, Judge Casper reasoned, also has the right to control his property. It presumably would not have offered an admissions slot to Khourys daughter had the school known that her father had (allegedly) bribed the coach. The judge also distinguished an unissued video poker license from a Georgetown slot machine, as the former is owned by a government regulator, while the latter is owned by a private entity.

As another argument, Khoury argues that Georgetown has not suffered any financial loss from the shooting of his daughters and therefore cannot be a victim of fraud. His daughter was not offered, and received no athletic scholarship or financial aid. Instead, Khoury paid full tuition. Georgetown, Beirne wrote, received the full economic benefit from the recordings of Mr. Khourys’ daughters. . . . [I]t was not deprived of property. Judge Casper disagreed, finding that argument ignores the inherent value associated with the admission slots reserved for qualified recruits.

The case is moving forward towards a trial, at a date yet to be determined.

