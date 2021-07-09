The new Kansas City Mavericks president is eager for the first hockey season

You can feel the electricity coming from the corner office in the Kansas City Mavericks suite in the Cable Dahmer Arena.

The office was staffed for 12 years by Brent Thiessen, the only president and general manager in franchise history. But he and the Mavericks broke up at the end of last season as the team struggled during a COVID-19-plagued campaign and failed to make the playoffs.

MikeCukyne, a former general manager at KCTV-5 and the Kansas City Chiefs Vice President of Content and Digital Operations for the past four years, is the team’s new president and he’s off to a flying start.

He’s an old-fashioned dude who happens to be a wizard when it comes to social media, and he believes the Mavericks will once again be the talk of Eastern Jackson County when the 2021-22 kicks off in Iowa.

“We need to broaden our fan base and I think we will do that next season,” said Cukyne, who was the general manager of KCTV-5 from 2015 to 2017. “We want Friday and Saturday nights to be sold out, rowdy events where our fans have as many fans as our players. Our guys know they’re feeding on our audience, and we’re going to rock this arena.”

Cukyne has made it clear that he will take on the business side of the ECHL franchise, while head coach TadO’Had will take on a new responsibility after being killed by team owner Lamar Hunt Jr.

“Look, I have so much respect for Brent, and I hate that I was the coach when he and the Mavericks broke up,” O’Hadsaid. “But I really enjoy working with Mike.

“He’s a class act, just like Brent. And while Mr. Hunt has the final say on all decisions, I work on the hockey side and Mike on the business side. And I get excited when he tells me all the plans she has. ” should make our gaming events even bigger and better than they have been in the past.

“And that will have an effect on our guys. They really feed off our fans, which made last season so disappointing because (due to the COVID-19 protocols) our guys couldn’t go out to the community and meet our fans, but that is going to change this coming season.”

Changes the new Mavericks president wants to bring to the team

Cukyneglows as he talks about the changes ahead for the Mavericks.

“Look, we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel, we’re just making it better,” Cukynes said. “Our players are going to bond with our fans again this season and that is something that was missing last season (due to ECHL mandates).

“Brent has always done a great job bringing in guys who bought their community and we are going to bring back a core of those guys from last season. Our guys are going to play for the name on the front of their jersey, not the name on the back , and we’re going to create a special bond with our fans through social media, our guys getting out in the community and through charity events.

Cukyne is eager to kick off the first season under his helm.

“And believe me, when our fans see what we’re going to do in matches, they’ll be amazed,” he said. We want them to come back and we’re going to work hard to make sure they want to come.” back.

“We’ve had great response to our season tickets and our sponsorship packages have arrived. Tad is going to put a great team on the ice and we’re going to give our fans something special during our player introductions and breaks between periods.”