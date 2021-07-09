Sports
Cubs put pitcher Brad Wieck on 10-day injured list with irregular heartbeat
The Cubs placed pitcher Brad Wieck on its 10-day injured list with an irregular heartbeat on Friday. He underwent heart surgery in February 2020 to repair an atrial flutter, and he started experiencing the irregular heartbeat earlier this week.
Wieck has been wearing a heart monitor for the past few days and reported the irregular heartbeat while he was sleeping. The Cubs relied on him being healthy enough to pitch earlier this week, but have now become more cautious.
By his history I mean that everything you deal with is extremely serious, said manager David Ross.
Wieck threw two scoreless innings in relief against the Phillies on Tuesday-evening, and while his heart was being watched at the time, Ross said it hadn’t become a concern at that point to keep him off the mound.
Everyone was on board with him, you know, it was safe for him to go out and compete, Ross said. We weren’t really at high risk of injury.
What has changed since then, Ross said, is the concern that Wieck may not be in the right place mentally to pitch. Because the track is supposed to deliver and channel adrenaline and excitement, the team didn’t want Wieck to worry whether his heart pounding while on the hill was normal or a sign of trouble.
We want to make sure he’s in the right room, Ross said.
That means you have to keep an eye on Wieck and get him tested to get him to a point where he can be confident that he is working as hard as he needs to.
We all want to be on the same page to make sure he’s safe and we can go out and compete, Ross said. I think it’s important for us to know that, for him to know that, [and] have rest. And then he has a great year, so we want to make sure he doesn’t get mentally distracted there.
Wieck did not allow a run and struckout 28 batters in 17 innings this season. Kyle Ryan was called up from Triple-A Iowa to take Wiecks’ place in the bullpen.
Bryant out again
Kris Bryant was out of Fridays lineup, marking the second game in a row after he left Wednesdays game early. Ross said Bryant described his hamstring as more sore than tight, so there’s no concern at this point that Bryant might need time on the IL, and he’s not expected to miss next week’s All-Star game.
And with trade rumors looming, the absence of Bryants from the lineup with a relatively minor injury raises questions about whether or not the Cubs are protecting their assets.
I haven’t been told to protect anyone or to watch that sort of thing, Ross said. I think in my DNA I will always be on the side to protect these guys whenever we can.
Tepera returns
The Cubs activated Ryan Tepera (calf) from the 10-day IL Friday and chose Cory Abbott for Triple-A Iowa.
Tepera has a 0-2 record this season with a 3.35 ERA, one save and 14 hold in 37 relief appearances. He has a 0.82 WHIP and limited opponents to an average of .148.
