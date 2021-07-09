East Jefferson wants to fly high with air game – Crescent City Sports

Since taking over the East Jefferson program five years ago, Frank Allelo has led a changing of the guard with some excellent experienced coaches leaving or retiring and a new staff coming in.

While it has not been easy, change is inevitable.

Ultimately, the position we’re in is that we’ve always been fighting with players compared to the better programs, but the players we’ve got are solid, Allelo said. We have players who look good. We have a good group of seniors and a huge group of juniors.

It was difficult to make staff changes, but we had to do it. The addition of Chris Klock as defensive coordinator is huge for us. We did move from 100 years of coaching experience, which was not easy.

The process of building a consistent winner has been painstaking but consistent.

Allelo knows what it takes as he was a prominent member of the 2013 State Championship staff under Nick Saltaformaggio, who went on to win the Class 4A title undefeated, the only State Championship in the history of the program.

The Warriors were 3-4, 3-2 in District 8-5A a year ago and lost to Lafayette in the opening round of the playoffs.

Allelos’ traditional option-style attack has given way to an air strike.

The offense should replace a pair of talented players in Jermaine Guillard and Brian Shaw, who have graduated.

There is a good base of returning talent, including six starters.

That includes senior quarterback Arthur Oliver, who completed 112-of-217 passes for 1,682 yards and 22 touchdowns with 10 interceptions a year ago. The 6-foot, 165-pounder rushed 89 times for 461 yards and three scores.

Arthur has improved so dramatically with his casting, Allelo said. He was good last year. He is better this year in every way. He has bought in. He studies the script every day. He always has questions and recommendations. The checks go through him. They used to go through me. He and the recipients are on the same page. He is a great leader.

The running back is sophomore Henry Lee (6-0, 150).

We lost two senior running backs last year, Allelo said. Lee is a good athlete, really a fifth receiver. We only have a handful of runs. We won’t be driving it that much. Arthur is the biggest part of our running game.

Wide receiver is a sweet spot for the Warriors with the return of seniors Tre Manganello (6-0, 170) and Darien Mixon (5-10, 165). The new starters are juniors Alijah Herbert (5-9, 150) and Peyton Ruckhaber (5-10, 170).

We’re eight or nine deep at the receiver site, Allelo said. We have a phenomenal group of young players who will play a prominent role in the future. We have a good group. None are stars but they are a really good group. Tre was injured last year. He is the field stretcher of the group. He is our fastest player. Darien started last year. Peyton has been with us for two years and he comes across very well. Herbert is solid.

Freshman Dorian Hollins (6-4, 183) has the opportunity to be a special talent on the outside.

The offensive line should be solid with three returning starters including senior Darnell Myles (5-11, 225), along with juniors Jaylun Jackson (6-0, 235) and Esteven Cruz (6-0, 225). The new starters are junior Santiago LeRay (6-0, 282) and freshman Zion Washington (6-1, 252), who has a very bright future ahead of him.

They’re a little undersized, but for what we do, they fit well, Allelo said. Jackson and Cruz are very athletic. They could play defensive line with their ability. They can pass the block. We have a new freshman in Washington who has good feet and is a very good student. LeRay is our biggest player. Darnell is a returning starter. Depth is a problem.

The defense also returns six starters.

“I’m excited about our defense as a whole,” Allelo said.

Up front, seniors Ahmad Fisher (6-4, 210) and Rodrick Evans (5-10 250) return, while sophomores Gideon Bowman (6-4, 240) and freshman Manuel Aguilar (6-1, 250) are the newcomers.

Fisher is a four-year player, a three-year starter, Allelo said. Last year, he tore his labrum in the playoff game. We just got it all the way back. Evans is a starter for two years. Bowman can play indoors or outdoors. Jason Guillard can play for us too. Aguilar is a freshman with phenomenal potential. He has the chance to be special. We have real depth up front.

A pair of returning starters bolster the linebacker position as juniors Charles Atkins (6-4, 220) and Kody Dixon (6-1, 210) are back from last season. They are joined by senior Javeon Talbot (6-0, 200) and senior Johnny Pons (5-10, 165).

Talbot was transferred from John Curtis but was unable to play last year, Allelo said. He’s legit, very good. Our inside linebackers are very good. Atkins returns from last year. It has really grown and is still growing. Dixon started at strong security last year. Pons also came over from Curtis and he is 100 miles per hour all the time.

The secondary also has two starters returning in juniors James Lee (5-9, 150) and Jalen Guillard (5-10, 165). The third starter is Kazell Williams (5-9, 180).

Lee is returning and he is the brother of a former Isaiah Lee player, Allelo said. Jalen is solid and Kazell is another player we can count on.

The kicker is Jonathan Dejausserand, while Manganello performs punting duties.

The schedule starts on September 3 at Joe Brown Stadium against Livingston Collegiate. The Warriors will then play seven of their last eight games at Joe Yenni Stadium on their campus.

We only get on the bus twice and that’s an advantage, Allelo said.

Week three is the last non-district home game against Saint Helena.

The action in District 8-5A begins on September 24 against Riverdale for the annual rivalry game with Bonnabel. Grace King and Chalmette follow before district power visits John Ehret Joe Yenni Stadium. The only road trip is to Hoss Memtsas Stadium to face Higgins on October 28 before the regular season ends with West Jefferson.

Bonnabel is a huge rival, Allelo said. Chalmette is always a challenge. Higgins is giving us trouble. Riverdale is well coached. West Jefferson has been a longtime rival and the home side always seem to win. They are an improved team. Ehret always looks like the favorite, as always.

Allelo is confident in what can happen for the Warriors in 2021.

It’s a different, positive attitude, and these kids can’t get enough, Allelo said. There is a different feeling and it is good. We have young men who are committed and want to be successful and I’m excited about it. We have a chance to have a pretty special year. We expect a winning season and maybe even more.

