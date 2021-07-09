2021 Wimbledon odds, props, women’s championship predictions: Tennis expert reveals Barty vs. Pliskova Choices

Australia’s top-ranked Ashleigh Barty looks set to win her second Grand Slam of her career when she takes on Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova in the 2021 Wimbledon women’s singles match on Saturday at 9am ET. Barty reached the Wimbledon final on Thursday by beating Germany’s Angelique Kerber. In the other semifinal, Pliskova rallied to defeat Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka. This will be the second meeting of the year between the two. Barty defeated Pliskova in the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open in April.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Barty as the -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100) on the 2021 Wimbledon Championship money line, while Pliskova is a +210 underdog in Barty vs. Pliskova. Barty, 25, has 11 singles titles, including the 2019 French Open. Pliskova has since won 16 singles titles, but is still looking for her first Grand Slam championship.

Mair has seen both players and expects a very competitive and dynamic match. Barty continued her dominance, posting a match record of 34-6 on the year. She is also perfect on grass in 2021 6-0, and is 58-16 in her grass career. She is looking forward to her first Wimbledon championship after winning the 2019 French Open. She is looking forward to her fourth tournament win of the year, having won in Melbourne in January and Miami and Stuttgart in April.

Barty, who turned pro in 2010, has set an all-time record of 286-100, including a record 46-23 in grand slam events. Her breakthrough year was in 2017, when she won her first WTA title at the Malaysian Open. This is her eighth appearance at Wimbledon and the first time she has made it past the fourth round. She has finished as the top-ranked female player in the world for the past two years.

Pliskova has turned her year around after three consecutive early exits from the tournament, including in the second round at the French Open. She lost in the first round in Berlin and Eastbourne leading up to Wimbledon. She has come out strong in this tournament, but won in straight sets in her first five matches before being moved to three sets in the semifinals. She also reached the final of the Italian Open in May.

Pliskova played well on grass, achieving a score of 58-26 on the surface in her career. Pliskova struggled at Wimbledon with five consecutive second-round exits from 2013 to 2017. She reached the fourth round in her next two appearances. After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 tournament, Pliskova continued to improve and is now competing in her second grand slam final, and the first since the 2016 US Open.

