Judo star Tenrio heads Brazilian squad for Tokyo 2020 2020 Paralympic Games

Four-time Paralympic judo champion Antnio Tenrio will compete in his seventh Paralympic Games after being named as part of Brazil’s squad for Tokyo 2020.

The Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) has announced that a delegation of 253 athletes, including 159 men and 94 women, who participate in 20 sports, will travel to the Japanese capital for the Games.

It will be Brazil’s second largest Paralympic team, behind the Rio 2016 delegation, which consisted of 286 athletes.

Tenrio, who made his first Paralympic appearance in Atlanta 1996, heads an eight-man Brazilian judo team for Tokyo 2020.

He marked his debut with a gold medal before taking the podium in Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

The 2011 Parapan American Games champion also won bronze in London 2012 and silver in Rio 2016 to continue his record of winning a medal at every Paralympic Games he attended.

World champion Alana Maldonado, who claimed silver in Rio 2016, has also been selected along with Lcia Arajo, Willians Silva, Meg Emmerich, Arthur Silva, Harlley Arruda and Thiego.

Jovane Guissone, a gold medalist in London 2012 and the current number two in the world, is part of the Brazilian wheelchair fencing squad.

Only the Brazilian delegation in Rio 2016 is bigger than the team that the Brazilian Paralympic Committee sends to Tokyo 2020 Getty Images

Carminha de Oliveira, Monica Santos and Vanderson Chaves from Rio Grande do Sul will also represent the country.

The sport with the highest number of athletes is athletics with 64 and 18 guides, while swimming is second with 35.

Seven athletes will compete in weightlifting, including Paralympic medalist Evnio Rodrigues and world number one Mariana D’Andrea.

Dbora Menezes, Nathan Torquato and Silvana Silva will make history when taekwondo makes its Paralympic debut.

Badminton will take his bow with Vitor Tavares, a gold medalist at the 2019 Parapan American Games, who will represent Brazil.

Brazil, with Ricardinho and Jefinho, will be looking for a fifth Paralympic gold medal in blind football during Tokyo 2020.

Brazil aim to retain their Paralympic blind football title Getty Images

“It’s an experienced group, the vast majority went to one or two Paralympic Games,” said coach Fbio Vasconcelos.

“We have a mix of athletes who move from youth teams, like Tiago Paran and Jardiel, with a player like Damio, who I know solves what he needs at the time and is very good physically, as well as Jefinho, Ricardinho, Guegueu , which is perhaps in its best phase.

“We’re going to be strong to fight for another medal, that’s for sure”.

The CPB has also named five athletes for archery, seven for canoeing, seven for tennis, five for cycling, 10 for boccia, two for equestrian sports, 14 for table tennis and eight for rowing, while Alexandre Galgani will be Brazil’s only sports shooter.

“Even with all the difficulties posed by the pandemic, we are optimistic about a large participation in Tokyo,” said Alberto Martins da Costa, CPB’s technical director.

Athletics travels with its second largest delegation, second only to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“In swimming and weightlifting, the athletes called up are among the eight best in the world rankings, which fills us with hope and optimism in the quest for great results.”

CPB chairman Mizael Conrado added: “We were all prepared a year ago when the pandemic came and the athletes’ dream was postponed.

“The pandemic is still ongoing, but we hope it comes to an end and that the Paralympic Games are a great lever and represent a recovery of our people, as sport means resilience and self-esteem.”

Brazil took 72 medals at Rio 2016, including 14 gold, 29 silver and 29 bronze.