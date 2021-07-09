Lansdale: renovated tennis courts now open to the public | Local news

LANSDALE Those who love the outdoors in Lansdale now have a recently restored place to do so.

Borough officials announced this week that the tennis courts at Memorial Park have now been resurfaced and stripped again for both tennis and pickleball.

“The tennis courts are operational and usable,” said Parks and Recreation director Karl Lukens.

Those tennis courts were closed for the winter for resurfacing and striping, now with white stripes for standard singles and doubles, and light blue stripes for pickleball, a tennis-like sport played on similar tennis courts.

In a Facebook message by the Parks and Recreation Department Thursday, the staff noted that those interested in playing both sports can adjust the center net height by hooking the appropriate center strap to the track, asking users not to adjust the settings on either strap. to change.

Those using the courts will be asked to use the gate on the Penn Street side until the Park Drive side layout is complete, the council said. Lukens added at the council’s parks and recreation committee meeting Wednesday night that he has been in touch with a local tennis instructor to teach lessons and possibly run a competition on the new courts.

“We’ve had a lot of calls, both on the tennis and the pickle side, from people eager to be open,” he said.

Councilor Bill Henning added that he thought the revamped courts “looked good”, and Councilor Meg Currie Teoh said she thought they were “fantastic, it’s really vibrant: nice work.”

Those tennis courts were listed in the municipality’s long-term capital project plan, last updated in 2019, and Lukens said he and the Parks and Recreation Committee recently visited all of the city’s parks with a view to updating that plan with another round of necessary repairs and upgrades.

“The goal would be to give you the entire chart for the next five years at that committee’s August meeting,” he said.

Projects likely to be on that list in 2022 include a similar renovation of the basketball and tennis courts at Fourth Street Park, along with new fencing around the pool there, and the possible installation of a rain garden and parking lot paving at Stony Creek Park. Grant applications have also been submitted for projects to add a toilet to Whites Road Park near the recently modernized playground, and to re-lay sections of paths there near recent riverbank restoration work.

“I think it depends on whether we get the grant. If we don’t get it this year, I think it’s worth waiting another year to see if we can get that – it’s close, on its last legs, but it can wait another year,” said Lukens.

Staff has also been in talks with the Montgomery County Planning Commission about a possible Railroad Plaza redesign and renovation, and a small project will likely be shelved until 2022: replacing old signs in several parks.

“I’d like to wait until spring for two reasons: the cost of the wood for the posts and for the board itself will be more in line with where we want it to be,” said Lukens – “and I don’t want to think it’s it would be hard to wait until spring instead of giving them an extra winter.”

Elsewhere in the parks department, Lukens added, several concerts that were canceled in June have been moved to August or September, depending on the availability of those artists, and any weather-related cancellations or updates will be posted on the council’s website and on social media. be placed. .

Lansdale City Council will then meet on July 21 at 7:00 PM and the Parks and Recreation Committee will then meet on August 4 at 7:30 PM. For more information, visit www.lansdale.org and for more information on various park programs and facility upgrades follow “Lansdale Parks and Recreation” on Facebook.