Where does OU end up on ESPN’s updated FPI rankings?

ESPN has re-released the Football Power Index (FPI) ahead of the 2021 college football season. According to data, Alabama and Clemson have dominated and topped preseason forecasts in five of the previous six seasons. With college football kicking off in less than two months, the battle is about to begin on the field. Once again, Oklahoma leads the Big 12. The Tigers and Crimson Tide may still be at the top of the forecast, but the Sooners will all catch Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State in seasons where they lose a leading quarterback while Oklahoma has kept its star signal caller in Spencer Rattler. And don’t assume that just because it’s the Big 12 that this team is all offensive: FPI actually predicts that the Sooners will have 9th best defense this season after placing fifth best defensive efficiency in the FBS last year. As a result, Oklahoma is ranked third in the FPI overall and has a 17% chance of winning the national championship – also third best. While the Big 12 is packed this year, the Sooners remain heavy favorites to win the conference with a 68% chance. The Sooners are contenders for a national championship under head coach Lincoln Riley. His innovative coaching has taken the college football world by storm. Just look at the quarterbacks he produced. Riley’s newest child prodigy, Spencer Rattler, is a Heisman frontrunner, predicting the first overall draft pick with his arm talent and off-platform throws. Rattler is a rising star with a snappy quick release and rare improv skills. OU’s running game will power the team’s play-action assault, and Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks will be a dynamic running back tandem. Not to mention the receiving weapons – Marvin Mims, Mario Williams and Austin Stagner. Riley has a plethora of weapons at his disposal, as does defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Grinch significantly turned the defense around with a focus on versatility, physicality and takeaways. Oklahoma finished in the top 10 nationally last season in sacks, third-down defense and run defense. It all starts in advance with his formidable defense line putting pressure on. Nik Bonitto enters the 2021 season as the nation’s best pass-rusher with a blast from a two-point stance. In addition, lead tackler Brian Asamoah returns as linebacker for OU, along with Isaiah Thomas who led the team last season (8.5), and second-team All-Big 12 roster Perrion Winfrey. They are ready to win everything. Alabama and Clemon may be the heavyweights, but the Sooners have a talented, well-balanced squad. The Crimson and Cream are hungry for more than just one more title banner.

