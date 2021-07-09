Connect with us

South Deerfields Kaz Sobieski to play hockey at defending champion UMass

South Deerfields Kaz Sobieski will stay close to home for his hockey career.

The 17-year-old defender who won the prestigious Shattuck-St. Marys School in Faribault, Minnesota, announced its commitment to play at the next level for the University of Massachusetts for the past three years.

I’m super excited about it, Sobieski said. Growing up and going to games (at the Mullins Center), I always thought I wanted to play for UMass. It is exciting. They come from a national championship and the coaching staff is great.

The hiring process really gained momentum for Sobieski a few weeks ago while attending the USA Hockey National Camp in Amherst, NY

Ten schools contacted Sobieski to arrange visits, and his decision ultimately came down to UMass and his fellow Hockey East foe Northeastern.

My recruitment started in the national camp, Sobieski said. After visiting UMass I knew I wanted to be there. It came down to them and Northeast, I visited them back-to-back. Choosing UMass was really a no-brainer for me.

Growing up in South Deerfield, the Minutemen would always be an option for Sobieski. The hockey schedule has undergone drastic changes since Sobieski was younger and attended games, and with the Minutemen winning a national title last season, the decision just got easier.

That played a big role, Sobieski said of the title. It attracts a lot of guys.

UMass associate head coach Jared DeMichielle took the lead in the recruiting process for Sobieski. During his visit to Amherst, he said he also spent about two hours with head coach Greg Carvel, which only confirmed his desire to play for the Minutemen.

He’s such a great guy, Sobieski said of Carvel. He is so real to me. He speaks softly, but it was a very good meeting.

The six-foot right-stick defender comes from a season in which he played nearly 50 games at Shattuck-St. Marys, a school that has spawned NHL stars like Sidney Crosby, Nathan McKinnon and Jonathan Toews.

Playing a full slate in a year when not everyone could do that during a pandemic was something Sobieski certainly benefited from. He finished the season with nine goals and 19 assists in 47 games on the ice.

This season went well, Sobieski said. It was definitely different with COVID and locked up for so long, but we played a lot of games. We were lucky enough to be able to play so many games with so many places not playing at all. I was lucky enough to get to the ice rink. The facilities at our school are great. They are always there for us and it has helped me a lot to develop.

Sobieski was called up to the United States Hockey League (USHL) last summer, selected by the Sioux Falls Stampede in the fifth round. He was the 67th overall of the Phase I Draft, which is held only for Futures-age players, who are U-17 players for next year’s season (2004 birth year players only).

When Sobieski will arrive on the UMass campus remains unknown, as timelines for Division 1 programs differ significantly in the sport of hockey. Hell, however, continues to work to be prepared when that time comes.

They expect me to come in when I’m ready, said Sobieski, who attended Eaglebrook School before Shattuck-St. Marys. They want me to make a big contribution to the team.

