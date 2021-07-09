Delhi government to award cash prizes to athletes who win Tokyo Olympics | Latest News Delhi





: Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday that the Delhi government will award a cash prize ranging between: 1 crore to 3 crore worth of athletes from the capital who will represent the country in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics if they win a medal. Four athletes from Delhi are taking part in the prestigious tournament this year. On Friday, Sisodia met with Delhi Sports University Vice Chancellor Karnam Malleshwari to discuss the matter. The meeting highlighted the importance of fostering enthusiasm and providing multi-dimensional support to Delhi athletes competing in the coveted Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and the role of Delhi Sports University in building the next cohort of athletes entering India. will represent in future Olympics, read a statement from the government of Delhi. The state government has a cash prize of 3 crore for athletes from Delhi who took home a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. 2 crores will be awarded to those who win a silver medal and 1 crore for those who receive a bronze medal in the Olympics, read the statement and add: 10 lakhs will be awarded to the coaches of the medal winners. The four Delhi athletes representing the country this year are Deepak Kumar (shooting), Manika Batra (table tennis) and sprinters Amoj Jacob and Sarthak Bhambri. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: The Delhi government will provide such a platform where there is no shortage of opportunities and facilities for athletes. These talents will win medals in the Olympics in the future and bring glory to the country. Discussing the role of Delhi Sports University, Sisodia said preparations are in full swing for Delhi to produce future Olympians. We make sure that no stone is left unturned to build a world-class sports university. Delhi Sports University will make efforts to prepare athletes who will win medals for the country in the Olympics. The university will develop Delhi as a huge sports center. In order to promote sports, the University will organize sports events all over Delhi through community sports so as to create an active environment for sports both in Delhi and across the country and we can host the 2048 Olympic Games. Malleswari said Delhi Sports University will supply future Olympians to the country.

