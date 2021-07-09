Tyson Fury tests positive for Covid and postpones fight with Deontay Wilder





Tyson Fury and several other members of his team have tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing his heavyweight title fight with his rival Deontay Wilder to be postponed, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The World Boxing Council, the group that awards the title of champion to the winner of the match, said in a statement Friday afternoon that the highly anticipated rematch would be postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak at Furys’ training camp. The fight was scheduled for July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The council, which is working with the promoters ultimately responsible for securing a venue, a TV deal and the cooperation of state regulators, said a new date would be announced in the coming days. The person familiar with the case, who spoke on condition of anonymity as details about the outbreak had not been released and a replacement fight date had not been announced, said Mr Fury was also showing symptoms of Covid-19 and promoters are considering giving the long-awaited competition for October.

Mr. Fury eliminated Mr. Wilder from the World Boxing Council heavyweight championship in February 2020, a fight held in Las Vegas before the pandemic led to widespread sporting event closures in the United States. Their rematch was long anticipated, as although Mr. Fury won decisively, it was the first defeat in Mr. Wilders (his record is 42-1-1). They fought to a draw in 2018, sparking interest for the third match. Mr. Wilders’ manager, Shelly Finkel, expressed his frustration with Mr. Fury and his team in an interview with the athletic. There’s so much money, prestige and other things behind it, and we all have a job to make sure it’s done on time, said Mr. Finkel. Mr. Wilder won an arbitration case in May that found he was entitled to a third fight. The verdict forced Mr. Fury to postpone a heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia against Anthony Joshua. As a result of the pandemic, numerous sporting events have been cancelled, postponed or derailed, including a lightweight title fight that was postponed from June to August when the champion, Tefimo Lpez, tested positive for the virus.

The organizers of the Olympic Games said Thursday that spectators would not be allowed at most events. The decision came after a new state of emergency was declared in Tokyo following an increase in cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/09/sports/tyson-fury-covid-positive.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos