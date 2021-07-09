Lanka Premier League postponed to November-December | Cricket News







The T20 competition was supposed to start on July 29, but has been postponed to a schedule from November 19 to December 12. The 2021 Lanka Premier League, which is expected to start on July 29, 2021, has been moved to https://t.co/G5tQNy81Qi — LPL – Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) 1625839713000 COLOMBO: The second edition of the Lanka Premier League has been postponed to November-December due to the unavailability of foreign players, the country’s cricket board said on Friday.The T20 competition was supposed to start on July 29, but has been postponed to a schedule from November 19 to December 12. “The Lanka Premier League’s Board of Directors believes that the rescheduling of the tournament will allow more players from leading cricketing nations to participate in the competition,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

“The Council has made this decision after determining that in August 2021, during the period in which the LPL 2nd edition is expected to be played, at least one comparable Premier League and several international tours will be played between the cricketing countries.”

Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, South African white ball captain Temba Bavuma, West Indian batsman Nicholas Pooran and No. 1 T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi were among the players signed up for the event according to a list announced by SLC early this month

The decision comes amid the protracted row between the Sri Lankan players and the country’s cricket board (SLC) over national contracts that ended on Wednesday after 29 of the 30 players signed up for the India series.

According to a report on ‘Cricbuzz’, the LPL is also “without three of the five franchises that competed in the first season last year.”

“SLC and IPG have terminated the contracts of three teams — Colombo Kings and Dambulla Viiking on June 26 and Jaffna Stallions and approval for the new management has not yet been received,” it said.

However, the Innovative Production Group (IPG), the LPL Event Rights Holder, has expressed support for the SLC’s decision.

“IPG supports SLC’s decision to postpone the second edition of LPL. The League’s success is paramount,” said Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of Innovative Production Group FZE, the official promoters of the LPL.

“We thank the SLC, the Government of Sri Lanka, players, franchisees and sponsors for their support.”

