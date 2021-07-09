3 real freshmen who could start in 2021

The No. 6 recruiting class in the country will join the Oregon football roster this summer and prepare for a national title or bust season in 2021.

Oregon takes home the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 for the third consecutive season, proving Cristobal is a great recruiter. He was once named the National Recruiter of the Year and he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Will the Ducks’ 2021 class help them win the Pac-12 for a third season in a row and ultimately lead them back to the College Football Playoff? Possibly, but that’s quite a task.

Let’s take a look at three real freshmen who could earn a runway this season.

3 Terrace Ferguson TO freshman

I’ve been in Terrance Ferguson’s bandwagon since the spring game, when he looked like a veteran tight end and a star.

Oregon has been looking to improve on that tight finishing position for years and it seemed like an eternity since the Ducks had a top player in that position. Spencer Webb, Patrick Herbert and DJ Johnson may have more experience than Ferguson, but he matches each of those guys in terms of talent and potential.

Ferguson may be able to raise the ceiling on this offense because he is a complete tight end and plays older than a freshman.

The 6-5, 230-pounder was the #10 tight end in the 2021 class, and he was courted by just about everyone before choosing Oregon. He’s going to have a great career with Eugene and I wouldn’t be surprised if he started for guys like Webb, Herbert and Johnson.