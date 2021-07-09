Grounded and meticulous Ash Barty writing her own tennis history | Ash Barty

ILast October, Ash Barty walked to a makeshift podium on the MCG turf and presented the AFL Premiership Cup to the captain and coach of Richmond Football Club, the team she has supported all her life. Tennis seemed a world away.

Nine months later, having successfully returned to the Tour after Covid-19 severely disrupted the 2020 season and saw her miss several tournaments, including defending her French Open title, the world’s No. 1 is on the brink. of a second Grand Slam title.

Only Czech Karolina Pliskova stands between her and a piece of Australian tennis history. Only Margaret Court and Evonne Goolagong Cawley have won the women’s singles title twice at Wimbledon in the Open era.

Even so, officially the best women’s tennis player in the world as of June 2019, Barty is still, oddly enough, flying a bit under the radar. For a woman who is a level-headed achiever and as far removed as possible from the sporting stereotypes of tattoos, tantrums, and navel-gazing, it’s very much where she’s happy to be.

A Ngarigo woman and deeply proud of her Indigenous heritage, Barty is the first Australian woman to compete in a Wimbledon final since 1980 when her idol, the insanely talented Goolagong Cawley, punched Chris Evert. She has worked hard on her game and her profile. No one has a bad word for the 5ft 5in scrapper, a player who moves her opponents across the court, much like Martina Hingis did when she swept the tennis board in the late 1990s.

Barty’s backstory is as routine and complex as it gets. She comes from a loving family just outside of Brisbane, has been coached for years by the same coach, Craig Tyzzer, and has a steady boyfriend, golfer Garry Kissick. Loyalty is important.

Remarkably, she played her first Wimbledon final eight years ago and lost the women’s doubles in tandem with Casey Dellacqua when she was just 17. Unsurprisingly, they are still best friends.

Barty speaks to the Center Court audience after securing her place in the Wimbledon final. Photo: Rob Prange/REX/Shutterstock

Not unexpectedly perhaps, such an early thrust took its toll and after the 2014 US Open doubles final (again with Dellacqua) she zipped up her tennis bag and started playing cricket, playing for the Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League. She is also a formidable golfer.

The two-year break worked wonders and Barty returned to steadily climb the tennis rankings. She is grounded and precise in everything she does. Ash knows tennis is what she does, it’s not who she is, said Ben Crowe, her mindset coach who helped restore the fate of the Australian cricket team.

But it is the humility that shines through. In November 2019, Barty called this journalist from China for a pre-Australian summer interview. Hello, it’s Ash Barty, she started out as if we spoke regularly, airs and graces absent, her frugality of play reflected in her frugality of speech. Calling from China, the line dropped a few times but she called back. I’ll call you back when it goes again, she said, eager to keep giving.

It’s just a snapshot, but enough. Understandably, the praise has been flowing for a while. You don’t want to put too much pressure on her because she’s a tennis player, but I think she can transcend our sport, said former Australian Davis Cup captain John Fitzgerald.

Tennis great John Newcombe is also an admirer. Is Barty Australia’s favorite athlete, asked for in the 2019 Newcombe Medal Awards? She’d be close, he said for a foresighted addition to Barty’s agenda. One of her goals should not be to finish the world’s number 1. Ash’s team should focus on something like Wimbledon.

At the moment, however, she is the future of Australian tennis. Fellow countryman Nick Kyrgios another fan will make headlines in the first week of a major, but Barty has increasingly cornered the business end. Her public persona couldn’t be more different from the intense and articulate Kyrgios, who is also a thoroughly decent person.

Take her post-game media conferences, where Barty’s thoughts shortly after a win or loss, the outcome that seemingly doesn’t matter, are sculpted and accurate. She is impeccable in her delivery, eye contact direct and steadfast. When asked about the magnanimity of her last eight defeat, tournament favorite, against Karolna Muchov at this year’s Australian Open, she was not up for it. The sun will rise again tomorrow and each match is just as important as the next in its everyday platitudes.

Barty delighted the crowd at this year’s Wimbledon. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

It’s a smart view. This is an athlete confident enough not to budge. At the same time, she has taken inclusivity to a new level by regularly referring to herself in the plural. We sit down like we always do at the end of a match, after a tournament, and sit down and look at what’s next, she said after her loss to Danielle Collins in Adelaide in February. It is a standard delivery.

She is already incomprehensibly rich for the winner of only one major title to date, the 2019 French Open, with around US$18 million in prize money already.

The strategy of sitting out the worst of Covid by staying in Australia in 2020 has kept her from adding more major titles, but a winning run this year, including wrecking the Miami Open, has got her back on track brought on track. The bandage around her left thigh that hindered her 2021 Australian Open has disappeared and the recurring hip injury that has seen her drop out of the French Open in recent months appears to have healed.

If she seems physically insured, the mental strength of the 2020 Young Australian of the Year is a given. She will not wilt on Saturday. Even her opponents are fans. I love Ash, it’s really not about how she plays, says two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitov. She’s always there, she’s a great person.

Australias Federation Cup captain Alicia Molik provides some context. When Ash goes back to Brisbane she’s happy to practice with [lower ranked] girls. That catches on very quickly, that confidence and the feeling of belonging you get from playing people at a higher level.

There is another ingredient to attract the general public, says Molik. Australians love fighters. Australians like to feel like they know the person. Ash is the girl next door, she is approachable.

Almost everything changes when Barty wins on Saturday; Wimbledon is now as ever the pinnacle of tennis. But back on her home training ground and behind closed doors? No, you suspect, not an iota.