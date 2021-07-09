Rammys Wrap-Up: Field hockey is the big winner again





CHAPEL HILL, NC For the second year in a row, UNC’s annual Rammy Awards were celebrated virtually, announced at the Athletic Department’s @GoHeels Twitter account. And for the third year in a row, the hockey team Tar Heel was the big winner. The Rammy Awards honor outstanding achievements by UNC student athletes and teams in the previous year. The event is usually held at Memorial Hall on campus, where decked out Tar Heels gather to walk the blue carpet and celebrate a year of success as the school year draws to a close. In 2020 and now 2021, the pandemic forced a pivot to online, but the ninth-annual Rammys still gave plenty of reasons to cheer. Recapping all of this year's RAMMYs nominees and winners #GoHeels x #RAMMYs2021 https://t.co/GkKmE23Xg9 UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) July 6, 2021 After winning a third consecutive NCAA title, the Carolina hockey team was named the winner of a third Outstanding Team award. In addition, a team member was named Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year: junior for the third year in a row Erin Matson won her second straight Rammy, following Ashley Hoffman’s win in 2019. Matson also won the Best Play Rammy for her winning goal in overtime of the 2020 NCAA Championship game, in which the Tar Heels defeated Michigan to claim the program’s ninth title. wrestling Austin O’Connor , who became the program’s sixth NCAA champion in March, was named Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year. Diver Aranza Vazquez , who earned All-America honors in all three diving events in 2021 as a freshman, was named Outstanding Female Newcomer. The freshman from La Paz, Mexico, was named Most Valuable Diver at the ACC Championship. Peter Fountain , a member of the men’s golf team, was named Outstanding Male Newcomer. He is the first Tar Heel since 2003 and the first freshman in program history to be named a first-team All-America. William Blumberg , a member of the men’s tennis team that earned the “Outstanding Male Athlete” award last year, received the Rammy for Record Breaking Performance. In 2021, he became the first 10-time All-America (five honors in singles, five in doubles) in NCAA history. Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty of women’s tennis won the Rammy for Best Championship Performance. They teamed up for the 2021 NCAA Doubles Championship, marking the second time in program history that a Tar Heel duo has won. Jill Shippee of the women’s athletics team was honored for the best individual performance of the year. She won the women’s hammer throw at the conference’s Outdoor Championships, restoring the ACC record she already held. Shippee then broke her own record one more time in the NCAA Outdoor Championships, where she took third. Rinky Hijikata of men’s tennis was voted breakthrough male athlete after a season earning All-America honors. Hijikata, a sophomore from Sydney, Australia, finished the season ranked No. 22 in singles, earning first-team All-ACC honors. There was a tie for the Women’s Breakthrough Athlete honor, with: Caroline Wakefield of lacrosse for women and Rachel Dorwart of women’s football both recognized. Wakefield emerged as a defensive leader for the Tar Heels and earned a spot on the All-ACC Tournament team. Dorwart came back from injury and scored important goals in the spring, including the game winner against Texas A&M that placed the Tar Heels in the College Cup. The men’s soccer team’s NCAA Tournament run was the pick for Best Upset. The unseeded Tar Heels defeated fourth-seeded Stanford and fifth-seeded Wake Forest in back-to-back games to reach the College Cup. Carolina went 3-0 against the top five teams during the 2020 season, finishing the year at number 4. RAMMY Awards 2021

Outstanding squad: Field hockey

Other nominees: Soccer, Men’s Lacrosse, Women’s Lacrosse, Men’s Soccer, Women’s Soccer, Men’s Tennis, Women’s Tennis Best Championship Performance: Makenna Jones , Elizabeth Scotty (women’s tennis)

Other nominees: Reza Merchant (men’s fencing), Brandon Tubby (male athletics), Elizabeth Culton (gym), Taylor Moreno (women’s lacrosse) Best individual performance: Jill Shippee (women’s athletics)

Other nominees: Anton Down Jenkins (men’s swimming & diving), Isaiah Palmer (men’s athletics), Alexa Graham (women’s tennis), Daniel McArthur (men’s athletics) Male Breakthrough Athlete: Rinky Hijikata (men’s tennis)

Other nominees: Beni Rabinowitz (men’s fencing), Alex Hart (men’s swimming & diving), Santiago Herrera (men’s football), Austin Greaser (men’s golf) Female Breakthrough Athlete: Rachael Dowart (women’s football) and Caroline Wakefield (women’s lacrosse)

Other nominees: Stephanie Watts (women’s basketball), Neeva Wersnman Young (rowing), Karenna Wurl (volleyball) Best upset: Men’s Soccer in the NCAA Tournament

Other nominees: Wrestling Heilmann Beats No. 10; Women’s Basketball Beats Number 4 NC State; Men’s tennis beats Wake Forest in ACC Tournament Best game: Erin Matson (field hockey)

Other nominees: Javonte Williams (football), Filippo Zattarin (men’s soccer), Justice Thompson (baseball), Caitlyn Wurzburger (women’s lacrosse) Record-breaking performance: William Blumberg (men’s tennis)

Other nominees: Distance medley relay (men’s track), Jamie ortega (women’s lacrosse), Sam Howell (football), Sara Daavettila (women football) Outstanding Female Newcomer: Aranza Vazquez (women swimming & diving)

Other nominees: Sasha Neglia (women’s cross country), Nicole Adam (women’s golf), Fiona Crawley (women’s tennis), Kiannah Pierce (softball), Sam Meza and Talia Dellaperuta (women football) Outstanding Male Newcomer: Peter Fountain (men’s golf)

Other nominees: Collin Krieg (men’s lacrosse), Kerwin Walton (men’s basketball), Justice Thompson (baseball), Tony Grimes (soccer) Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year: Erin Matson (field hockey)

Other nominees: Grace County (women swimming & diving), Sara Daavettila (women’s tennis), Brianna Pinto (women football), Jamie ortega (women’s lacrosse) Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year: Austin O’Connor (wrestling)

Other nominees: Chris Gray (men’s lacrosse), Anton Down Jenkins (men’s swimming and diving), Sam Howell (football), Michael Carter (football)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goheels.com/news/2021/7/9/athletics-rammys-wrap-up-field-hockey-is-the-big-winner-again.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos