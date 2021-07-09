What should you be excited about from Tottenham’s training under Nuno Santo





Tottenham have released some videos of their first training sessions under Nuno Espirito Santo and you can see from the session how Spurs will be different. Tottenham training for football Last season we got a lot of videos of Tottenham Hotspur players in training and they were often playing. Those games include basketball, cricket and football table tennis. We rarely saw what we already started to see from the team under the new Head Coach Santo, the footballing team. More importantly, it’s physical football. Tottenham get physical In the video on Twitter (above), we see a lot of the coaching staff’s use of practice balls and pads to strengthen the players and create a more physical environment. Watching players compete for headers and then shoot a shoulder into the pad like an NFL linebacker is music to the eyes. Spurs have lost the physical edge over the past few seasons that reigned supreme during the start of the Mauricio Pochettino era. If Tottenham can become a hard-working physical team again, holding onto leads at a minimum will certainly help. There’s some extra video of it Tottenham’s YouTube page that has even more physical play. In that video, the players fight shoulder to shoulder with each other and then work to quickly change direction and attack the ball. Seeing more workouts getting physical is something this team needs. Playing tracks with the ball There were many weaknesses in last season’s team and some are already being addressed in these early training sessions. Spurs players often struggled with touching in tight spaces and there was a complete lack of service for most of the season. During these training sessions, Santo lets the players control the ball and make passes in tight spaces. Whether it’s staying away from the monkey-in-the-middle, or playing quick passes between dummies, this is a team that needs to improve in tight spaces with the ball at their feet. If players hold the ball with pressure and then work to pass in tight conditions, the muscle memory to perform under the lights will come back natural to the squad. Tottenham looking for service When the team moved from individual practice to team training, there was a clear emphasis on getting the ball wide and creating serve. Whether it was Erik Lamela, Dane Scarlett, or Harvey White, the name of the game was getting the ball wide and then back into the penalty area. Equally encouraging was seeing those young players like Scarlett and White mixing it up with Lamela and Lucas Moura. Using the width of the field and getting serve was something often seen at Santo’s Wolves and the foundation for that is clearly in the making at Tottenham. Likewise, we can see the beginnings of what will hopefully become a physical, hard-working team that we all want to watch. That is Tottenham’s DNA and should give fans some reason for some optimism.

