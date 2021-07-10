Ohio State trade barbs commitments with Penn State prospect on Twitter on





Ohio State and Penn State have been battling on the football field for years, and now it’s over to Twitter. Our friends atNittany Lions Wire discovered some barbs flying back and forth between a 2022 Penn State commit and two OSU commits of the same class. It all unfolded before our eyes on social media. Ken Talley, a four-star defense point and Penn State commit from Philadelphia, decided to poke the big, bad Ohio State bear, currently the only Big Ten team ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions in247Sports Team Composite Rankings for the 2022 cycle. After the Reading, PA pledge decision that Nicholas Singleton rolls back against James Franklin and Penn State, Talley started pecking on Twitter, saying that there is currently no team recruiting like the Nittany Lions. For some reason, in the process, he decided to launch a troll grenade over the Ohio State bow. No other school that recruits like us, the state of Ohio just commits there for fun not really having a chance to get playtime — KEN TALLEY (@KenTalley22) July 6, 2021 And we haven’t done it yet, so sit back in your chair and get your popcorn ready — KEN TALLEY (@KenTalley22) July 6, 2021 OK. Well, that sort of thing doesn’t sit well with the Ohio State Brotherhood. His tweet was, of course, noticed by a few Buckeye pledges for 2022, most notably defending Jayaire Brown (himself a four-star) and Ryan Turner. lol, and you have to lose all 4 years https://t.co/6bgZMtew2H — Jyaire Brown (@jyairebrown13) July 6, 2021 Worried about the wrong things, but good luck! https://t.co/qOPQKUllSv — Ryan Turner (@RyanTurner_20) July 6, 2021 What’s even funnier about the whole thing is that screenshots flew around of Talley sending direct messages to another OSU committee, CJ Hicks (since deleted), trying to get the linebacker to persuade the Buckeye coaches to get Talley a offer a scholarship. Talley has reversed those comments by saying he wanted to make just as many commitments to major programs to motivate youth in his city, but that sounds a bit like sour grapes. I wanted O State, Bama, LSU, Clemson just to motivate the youth in my town. I’ve been a PSU commitee since I got the O https://t.co/sg4NIU3r1H — KEN TALLEY (@KenTalley22) July 6, 2021 There are so many angles we can take, but we’re just biting into a few obvious ones. First of all, the shot at OSU’s recruiting efforts is really a shot at Penn State. Talley basically says that players are too good at Ohio State, so why bet there. You’ll have a much better time playing in Happy Valley because the talent isn’t that “elite” (is it James Franklin?). I’m also not sure if you want to take on challenges for a program that has had more than your number in recent years. Yes, there was that one win in 2016 on a blocked kick, but other than that, Penn State has lost eight of the past nine years to the Buckeyes. It seems the PSU pledges are starting to take a page out of the Michigan pledges book with a lot of talk without substance. That too has not gone well in recent years. Ohio State Football 2022 Recruitment Commitment Tracker









Vision

15 articles

Contact/Follow us@BuckeyesWireon Twitter, and like our page atFacebookto follow ongoing coverage of Ohio state news, notes, and opinions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://buckeyeswire.usatoday.com/2021/07/09/ohio-state-football-commitments-penn-state-commitment-twitter-argument-buckeyes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos