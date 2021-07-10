Other 1970s : NPR

Sports
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
JONATHAN COULTON: This is ASK ME ANOTHER from NPR. I’m Jonathan Coulton. Here is your host, Ophira Eisenberg.
OPHIRA EISENBERG, host:
Thank you, Jonathan. We play games with the Margaret Cho and Iliza Shlesinger comic books. Ready for another?
ILIZA SHLESINGER: Yes.
EISENBERG: Okay, fantastic. So this is a treat. In this game you will work together.
SHLESINGER: Okay.
EISENBERG: And Jonathan Coulton is going to sing you the clues in the game Other ’70s.
COULTON: Yes. We rewrote popular 70s songs to make them about 70s stuff from every century. So it could be the 1870s, the 1770s, all the way back…
MARGARET CHO: Wow.
SHLESINGER: Wow.
COULTON: …On the year 70.
BEFORE: Okay.
COULTON: So just tell me what I’m singing about or the original song or artist I’m parodying. And then there’s a bonus point if you can guess what century that thing is from.
SHLESINGER: What?
(LAUGHTER)
SHLESINGER: Nobody followed it. Laugh about it. OK.
EISENBERG: We’ll walk you through it. Don’t worry about it. (Laughter) What?
COULTON: It will make sense. We go step by step.
SHLESINGER: Okay.
EISENBERG: That was the best response, by the way – only, what?
(LAUGHTER)
COULTON: What are you talking about? OK.
EISENBERG: (Laughter).
COULTON: There we go.
(Singing) What did you say? You have to step to this thing. What did you say? Speak in here or give us a caption. Unmute. Unmute.
SHLESINGER: “You’re so vain,” Carly Simon.
COULTON: Yes (laughter).
CHO: And it’s Thomas Edison, 1870.
COULTON: Holy moly.
EISENBERG: Wow. Wow.
COULTON: (Laughter).
EISENBERG: We didn’t expect all this great information to come all at once.
CHO: (Laughter).
COULTON: Yes. We were – I was…
SHLESINGER: Oh, a microphone.
COULTON: A microphone, that’s right. And…
SHLESINGER: Carly Simon, “You’re so vain…”
COULTON: …Yes, period.
SHLESINGER: And then Margaret got the historic…
COULTON: Margaret, you were right.
EISENBERG: Everything.
COULTON: Yes.
EISENBERG: Everything was right.
COULTON: Wait, how do you have that within reach?
CHO: Wyoming Public Television.
EISENBERG: (Laughter).
SHLESINGER: Oh, my god. That’s so funny.
EISENBERG: I didn’t – you can learn…
CHO: (Laughter).
SHLESINGER: Wow.
EISENBERG: …From public television – just a memory.
SHLESINGER: No, you can learn from Wyoming.
COULTON: I think so. Okay. Here’s another one.
(Singing) I’m hungry, and I need to satisfy my hunger. It’s a pity my chef retired tonight. I have to follow some instructions to prepare a snack. I will use this amount of recipes to get it right.
SHLESINGER: Okay, it’s Afternoon Delight.
EISENBERG: Yes.
COULTON: Yes, that’s right, Starland Vocal Band.
BEFORE: Oh…
SHLESINGER: Cookbook?
EISENBERG: Exactly.
COULTON: Cookbook, that’s right.
SHLESINGER: Okay.
COULTON: Here’s the bonus point. In which century in the 1970s, according to Guinness, was the first printed cookbook published?
SHLESINGER: 1570. Oh, wait. When was the printing press invented?
EISENBERG: (Laughter).
SHLESINGER: 1500, right? Johannes Gutenberg, 1500, something like that.
COULTON: You’re very close. It was actually the 1470s.
CHO: Yes. I thought – yes.
SHLESINGER: Okay. Honestly, if you’re between the 1400s and 1500s, what’s the real difference?
COULTON: What difference does it make?
CHO: I mean, come on.
COULTON: Yes.
EISENBERG: (Laughter).
COULTON: Okay, here’s your next one.
(Singing) You thought people would be happy to let George tax us. But look around you and see the harbor turning brown. Representation means a lot like how you govern…
SHLESINGER: It’s…
COULTON: (Singing) … affects us.
SHLESINGER: You said the harbor was turning brown. I’m pretty sure…
EISENBERG: Yes.
SHLESINGER: …Someone didn’t have diarrhea in the water. It’s the Boston Tea Party.
CHO: It’s not…
EISENBERG: That is correct.
CHO: …Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide. Her…
EISENBERG: No (laughter).
SHLESINGER: 1770.
COULTON: Oh, wow. Yes.
CHO: The song is “Silly Love Songs”. No. Yes.
COULTON: Yes, that’s right.
EISENBERG: Yes.
COULTON: Paul McCartney and Wings. That’s right.
SHLESINGER: I don’t know that song. But I’m proud of myself for getting the historic part.
BEFORE: Yes.
COULTON: Yes. Yes.
SHLESINGER: Now I don’t feel so dead weight for Margaret.
COULTON: (Laughter).
SHLESINGER: I like my coffee black and my tea in the harbor.
(LAUGHTER)
SHLESINGER: I have a shirt that says that, in case anyone was wondering.
(LAUGHTER)
COULTON: Okay, here’s another one.
SHLESINGER: Okay.
COULTON: There we go.
(Singing) If you like huge reptiles, clenched jaws, flaky skin, not just ancient – prehistoric. Modern birds are my relatives. If you like looking at my insides, I won’t judge your weird kink. Just look at this photo of my bones here in ink.
SHLESINGER: Okay. Can I say something? Clearly…
COULTON: Yes.
SHLESINGER: …It’s “If you like Pina Coladas (ph).” And…
COULTON: That’s right – “The Pina Colada Song”, Rupert Holmes.
SHLESINGER: …When you said big reptiles, my first thought was – because I like conspiracy theories, I was like, ooh, Bilderberg convention, when people take their skin off…
COULTON: (Laughter).
SHLESINGER: …And walk around…
(LAUGHTER)
SHLESINGER: …In their reptilian form.
BEFORE: Yes.
COULTON: Sure.
SHLESINGER: That’s not what it was.
CHO: I thought it was the Natural History Museum.
SHLESINGER: A T. rex.
COULTON: Dinosaurs in general is exactly what we were going for.
SHLESINGER: Oh, okay.
COULTON: Here’s your bonus point. In what century in the 1970s did the first known depiction of a dinosaur bone appear?
FOR: O.
SHLESINGER: Margaret?
CHO: I don’t really know.
SHLESINGER: Illustration.
CHO: I don’t know.
SHLESINGER: 1670. 1670.
COULTON: Iliza, you’re absolutely right.
CHO: Yes. Awesome.
COULTON: 1670s is correct.
SHLESINGER: I just…
EISENBERG: Was the first illustration a caption contest for the New Yorker?
CHO: (Laughter).
SHLESINGER: It just says, femur? I don’t even know her.
(LAUGHTER)
EISENBERG: And then they were like, we’re going to have to put articles on this if somebody…
SHLESINGER: Yes.
EISENBERG: …I’m going to buy this thing.
SHLESINGER: Oh, my God.
(LAUGHTER)
COULTON: All right, this is the last one.
SHLESINGER: Yes.
COULTON: (Singing) Atari, table tennis is now an arcade game and it’s mesmerizing to play. Atari, just a dot and two paddles to aim. I played it for hours today, Atari.
CHO: It’s ‘Mandy’ and it’s the 70s, 70s.
COULTON: Yes, that’s right, “Mandy” and Pong, the game Pong.
CHO: Yes. I had it. I had a Pong.
SHLESINGER: My generation loves the ’80s. They love to pretend they weren’t 5 in the ’80s.
EISENBERG: (Laughter).
SHLESINGER: But people like to bring back the arcade games from the 80’s, and they have some here in LA. And the honest truth of God, it’s a little boring.
EISENBERG: (Laughter).
SHLESINGER: Like, you can play Galaga for, like…
COULTON: Yes.
SHLESINGER: …10 minutes…
EISENBERG: Right.
SHLESINGER: …And then Pacman, and you’re like, my neurons…
COULTON: Yes.
SHLESINGER: …Are used to shooting harder. I can not…
COULTON: Yes.
SHLESINGER: I better be wasted because this is so annoying. So…
COULTON: That’s true.
SHLESINGER: I think it’s all a lie.
COULTON: They don’t hold up very well.
SHLESINGER: Yes.
EISENBERG: Well done. I mean, honestly, that was a pretty tough game with all those different things, and you both have incredibly…
SHLESINGER: We really did.
EISENBERG: …Showing off so much knowledge everywhere. So thank you very much.
Comics Iliza Shlesinger and Margaret Cho’s movie, “Good On Paper,” is available on Netflix right now. Thank you, Iliza, Margaret.
SHLESINGER: Thanks for all the work on those questions, guys. That – you really put in – that was unbelievable.
EISENBERG: (Laughter).
SCHLESINGER: Thank you.
COULTON: Ah, thanks.
CHO: Thank you.
SHLESINGER: Yes.
EISENBERG: Thank you. Thanks guys.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
