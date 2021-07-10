Mahmudullah makes shocking decision to withdraw from Test cricket

ESPNcricinfo has been informed that he will meet his teammates at the end of day three in Harare . informed

Mahmudullah has announced to his teammates in Bangladesh that he has withdrawn from Test cricket.

ESPNcricinfo has been informed that he made the announcement shortly after the end of the third day of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Harare. But he said nothing regarding his decision about the BCB’s video to the media after the play of the day, where he spoke only of his 191-run ninth-wicket partnership with Taskin Ahmed. Nor has Mahmudullah announced the news on his social media handles.

But it has already sparked a sharp response from BCB chairman Nazmul Hassan, who said Mahmudullah’s announcement mid-match would have a negative effect on the team. Mahmudullah did not respond to ESPNcricinfo’s request for comment.

The current Test is his 50th game in the format, and he celebrated the occasion by scoring his fifth Test century. He finished unbeaten at 150, and his tie with Ahmed came after Bangladesh slipped to 270 for 8.

Mahmudullah was a last minute addition to the Test side, chosen as cover after Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim were injured in last month’s DPL T20s. This was Mahmudullah’s return to the Test side after 18 months, having last played against Pakistan in Rawalpindi last year.

Hassan said he was made aware of Mahmudullah’s decision, which he called “unusual”, “unacceptable” and based on “emotion”.

“I was not officially notified, but someone called me and said he didn’t want to play any more Tests,” Hassan told the Bangladesh newspaper. Prothom Alo. “Apparently he said that in the dressing room. I think it’s highly unusual, as the game isn’t even over yet. I think he did it out of emotion. An announcement like that will have a negative impact on the team. It’s unacceptable … have no problem if someone doesn’t want to play, but there’s no need to mess up in the middle of a series.”

Hassan said Mahmudullah had confirmed to the BCB ahead of the Zimbabwe tour that he will play the three formats as part of the board’s policy of asking each player about their availability in any format before their contract is drawn up.

“Four or five days before they left for Zimbabwe, we asked all the players to tell us what formats they want to play,” Hassan said. “Riyadh wrote that he wants to play all three formats. With regard to Tests, he wrote that he wants to play in the format if he gets the chance, that’s why we chose him for Tests.

“I’ve had him come to my house twice where he confirmed to me that he wants to play Tests. I think it’s amazing that he’s talking about retirement.”

Mahmudullah was an all-format player from his Test debut in 2009 to 2017, but has dropped out of the Test side twice in the last four years. The latest was last year when he was dropped after low scores against Afghanistan, India and Pakistan in the 2019-20 season. He was subsequently awarded a whiteball contract for 2020. He played 197 ODIs and 89 T20Is, a format in which he has been the captain of Bangladesh since 2019.

Interestingly, during Zimbabwe’s last tour of Bangladesh in 2013, Mushfiqur Rahim announced his resignation as captain in the middle of the ODI series. He reversed his decision after returning home and was Bangladesh captain for another four years.