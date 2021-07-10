Terry Donahue looked as good as it gets in UCLA football

In a town where men who look like Terry Donahue become movie stars, Donahue became a soccer coach. And a pretty good one, though.

When the seemingly ageless Donahue died of cancer on July 4 with a birth certificate that counted to 77 and an image of someone in our 50s, those of us occasionally called upon to define legacy are having a hard time. We’re more used to football coaches who have noses like Knute Rockne and growl like Ed Orgeron. We don’t know how to measure George Clooney in spikes.

Donahue got the job as UCLA head coach in 1976 when he was 31. He had chosen football over boxing when his father, a doctor, rejected the sweet science. Donahue reportedly lined up to box another amateur, a man named Jerry Quarry. That would have ended the movie star’s good looks there. Father undoubtedly knew best.

We are also used to our defensive linemen being the first in line for dinner. Also breakfast and lunch. Donahue started two years in the Bruins defense and never hit 200lbs. And so, with that story, and his ascendancy to the head coach job, the Gutty Little Bruin became an indelible image. That stuck, even when most of the Gutty Little Bruins teams Donahue put on the field were neither small nor required to be particularly brave. They were usually big, talented and tough.

This was Hollywood, of course, where facts rarely get in the way of the picture. A series of Donahue teams winning repeatedly and convincingly in a town where the Trojan had reigned forever and lived to stomp on the little guy on the other side of town made for some temporary headlines. In one span of time, Donahues teams defeated USC five times in a row to start an unimaginable run of eight in a row. During this time, there were reports of some Troy stalwarts, especially those car dealerships in Orange County, contemplating midnight walks in Newport Beach’s heavy waves.

Donahue had 20 years in the big football chair at Westwood, and while the work he managed to do was incredible (a UCLA record of 151 wins, a Pac-10 record of 98 wins, an NCAA coaching record of seven consecutive wins in bowls ), getting a foothold on the front page of the local sports department was no small feat.

First he coached at the school where John Wooden had won 10 NCAA basketball titles and was the closest thing to the Pope the sports world had and has. UCLA was and always will be a basketball school, according to the image. Then, a few miles away, there was a school called Heritage Hall, the lobby full of hardware for the national football championship and Heisman trophies. Donahue disrupted the Trojan gold rush for a while, but silencing that dominance for a long time was a bit like silencing Dick Vitale.

Donahue retired in 1995 and most agreed, like Donahue himself in later years, that he quit too early. He went to sportscasting, where it helps to be flashy, or at least a little glib. Donahue was neither. He did well, but sports broadcasts on the network are not a place where OK has them send limos and circulate glossy photos.

And he had been so good at being a football coach.

He respected his players and they respected him overwhelmingly. He was measured in his public words and fairly accessible to the media. He loved UCLA and loved being the football coach. Along the way, he had several discussions with other schools about jobs, but they always made him hesitant in the end.

He was a religious person, a daily Mass and Communion practitioner, so when Notre Dame Catholic School struggled with its program during the Gerry Faust years and Donahue was building and winning at UCLA, a move to the Fighting Irish seemed like a no-brainer. natural thing. In the end, there was never any evidence that Notre Dame had offered anything. And by that time, there was ample evidence that Donahue was not going to leave Westwood.

Perhaps the biggest downer in his career as a head coach was the Billy Don Jackson case. Jackson was a defensive lineman and a good one on the early Donahues teams in the late 1970s. But Jackson failed to compete in school and was transferred to the state of San Jose. Along the way, he got involved with some bad actors and killed a drug dealer with a knife. When the judge convicted him of voluntary manslaughter, he called Jackson a functional illiterate and used the case to verbally criticize college sportsmen’s image as student athletes. That hit UCLA, a school of high academic standards and proud of it, like a pile of rocks.

Donahue was visibly upset and facing the aftermath, rather than dodging it, though any UCLA action in the Jackson case was long overdue. It turned out that Jackson had a learning disability that limited his reading skills. UCLA, which had recruited him and let him stay in school for three years and play him and then send him out with bad grades, had, in Donahue’s mind and in his later statements, abandoned the young man. Donahue sought better mentoring practices for his players and closer oversight of admissions. He got both. But the episode was overseen by Donahues, and he, contrary to UCLA’s wishes, kept in touch with Jackson for years after the former player was released from prison. That was not procedural. It was human.

In the years that followed, nothing bad happened under his watch.

When Bob Toledo inherited the job after Donahue went to TV, the infamous handicap parking sign scandal hit a Bruin team good enough to win a national championship. As with the Jackson case, it was embarrassing for the school. The able-bodied Bruin footballers had somehow gotten handicap signs and used them for parking, which allowed people in wheelchairs and on crutches to find a place.

The crowds were disgusted, and the Bruins even more, when the Toledos team, which had its best shot at a national championship since the Middle Ages, disintegrated before their eyes in a 1998 Miami game in which the Hurricanes scored at will. . It was a situation Terry Donahue could have used, but he was gone. Way too early.

In recent years, it’s been hard not to think about Donahue as the UCLA football team struggled with thousands of empty seats at its home Rose Bowl. The Ghosts of Troy Aikman, Johnathan Ogden, Carnell Lake, Kenny Easley, Gaston Green, Rick Neuheisel, Ken Norton Jr. and so many others are needed to soar through the stadium and inspire a return to Bruin greatness. And they’re not even dead.

That should also be the ghost of Terry Donahue, who unfortunately is.