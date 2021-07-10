Sports
College hockey: Clarkson sees Martino first, lands highly regarded forward | College Sports
POTSDAM Sometimes it pays to be the first.
Clarkson University aspiring hockey striker Ayrton Martino, a Toronto striker, is a name familiar to every college hockey program in the country.
He could be picked as high as the second-round NHL draw on July 24.
But the first school to speak to Martino, three years ago, was Clarkson.
Head coach Casey Jones sent his then assistant Brent Brekke, now St. Lawrence Universitys head coach, to meet Martino and pitch the Clarkson program to him.
They were the first school that came to talk to me and offer me a scholarship, said Martino, who is 18. They saw something that no one else saw at the time. They are a great program and have a good coaching staff.
Martino played in the United States Hockey League last season with the Omaha Lancers, scoring 18 goals and 38 assists in 38 games. In his final season in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, two years ago with the St. Michaels Buzzers, he scored 29 goals and 50 assists in 48 games.
His numbers speak for themselves, Jones said. It has been produced everywhere it has been. Our expectations, just like they were for (Alex Campbell) and some guys before it last year, are to add some spice to the lineup right away. He is fairly balanced. He has a great vision and makes the guys around him better. He has good speed.
Martino is one of four forwards coming to Clarkson, who also adds two defenders and a goalkeeper.
In addition, the Golden Knights are bringing senior striker Jack Jacome, who has 85 career points, back for the fifth year. Last year’s top scorer Zach Tsekos, who scored 18 points in 22 games, is also expected to return for a fifth year, but has not made a formal decision yet.
In a year when many schools lost players to the transfer portal, Clarkson only lost freshman forward David Silye, who provided three assists in 17 games.
Clarkson expects to return his top five scorers from last season.
The Golden Knights lost to strikers Grant Cooper and John Carter MacLean during their graduation, along with defender Connor McCarthy and goalkeeper Kris Oldham. Junior striker Josh Dunne also left early for professional hockey.
I feel like my staff (Josh Hauge and Mike Towns) are doing a great job of knowing what type of person we want in our program, Jones said. We get motivated guys who fit our culture and team needs and how we want to play. These are motivated hockey players who come here for training and development. We need players who come through the door and help us. They have to perform to be great.
Martino said he has tried to model his game after former Boston College player Johnny Gaudreau, who plays for the NHLs Calgary Flames.
Being able to get to know my teammates early on is very important to me, said Martino. My main goal is to win a national championship. That is my priority.
In addition to Martino, Clarkson will add freshman forwards George Grannis and Ryan Richardson, along with a transfer from Bentley, Luke Santerno, who has already passed more than 100 points in his career.
The incoming defensive players are led by Lake Superior State transfer Lukas Kaelble, who helped the Lakers reach the NCAA tournament last season.
He played key minutes for a team that won a championship and he comes in with that pedigree of championship culture, Jones said. He is an impactful player at the back. He can shoot. He is physical and difficult to play against.
Tommy Pasanen, a 19-year old from Germany, was on the roster of Clarksons last season, but was able to practice alone and will make his debut with the Golden Knights-defense this season.
Caden Lewandowski also joins the defence, whose stepfather is former Clarkson forward Trevor Edwards.
The Golden Knights also add goalkeeper Brady Parker.
