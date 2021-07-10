Finale MVP Ladder: Devin Booker Embraces Spotlight, Leads Race After Game 2

PHOENIX — Devin Booker warmed up in pressure cooker mode just when Phoenix needed it most in front of a sold-out home crowd of 16,583 for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

You saw the box score, the team-high 31 points in the Suns win 118-108. But it’s the timeliness and impact of Bookers’ production that propels him to the top spot in this latest installment of our NBA Finals MVP Ladder.

I just think Devin wants to prove to everyone that he’s one of the best players in the league, but not just from a statistical, numerical perspective,” said Phoenix coach Monty Williams. “I think he wants to prove it by winning and he’s competitive … I think that’s what makes him stand out from everyone else, not just by setting up statistics, but to show that he can lead a team to win, and that he gets the chance to do it on the big stage.

Phoenix entered Game 2 of the NBA Finals with a postseason record of 12-0 when it led by double digits, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks seemed determined to destroy that stat so they could fly home Friday with the series deadlocked at 1-1. The Suns led 88-78 at the start of the fourth quarter, before the Bucks began to fall away with a flurry of buckets from Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton and Antetokounmpo as part of a 6-2 run that restored the home side’s advantage up to six not even two minutes into the last frame.

Booker calmly responded with a three-pointer over Buck’s great Brook Lopez just 22 seconds later to narrow Phoenix’s lead to nine points.

At the Phoenix Suns Arena, the crowd knew the resilient Bucks weren’t going anywhere.

They had narrowed Phoenix’s lead to five points on an alley-oop from Holiday to Lopez, before Ayton pushed it back to seven on an assist from Paul. Booker then arguably dealt the most crushing blow to Milwaukees’ comeback bid by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers in the span of 31 seconds to clear the orange-and-purple clad crowd in party mode and later chants of Suns in 4 to send!

Let’s not forget that Booker started slow in Game 2, shooting 2-for-8 from the field in the opening frame before finishing the first half with 10 points (4-for-12).

[I] it just slowed it down a bit, Booker explained. Early in the game, [I was] just amplified, excited and firing a few things long, rushing a few shots. So [I was] just back to basics.

Booker scored 9 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter.

Hes one of the leading scorers in this game, Holiday said. He put the work in and practiced for it, just as we have done the same. He damn near perfected it and did a good job, shed a tear. Difficult [to guard]Yes, but still not impossible for us to do a little more.

It’s definitely time to consider Milwaukee now looking up from a 2-0 hole. That starts with finding a way to slow down Phoenix’s dynamic duo in the waiting areas.

Only four teams in NBA Finals history have recovered from a 2-0 deficit. The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2006 Miami Heat most recently accomplished that feat to win championships. The 1977 Portland Trail Blazers and 1969 Boston Celtics are the other two teams to bounce back after losing the first few games in the Finals.

As for Booker, the sixth-year pro has now racked up eight 30-point outings into the postseason after shaking off a slow start to reach 21 points in the final two quarters of Game 2.

Book had 70 in a game before, you know what I mean? said Paul. You don’t do that when you’re shy. He puts in the work. That’s what a lot of people don’t see. You see the matches — you don’t see all the shots after practice and all this stuff. He was built for it. He could tell you better than me, but he trained and worked his whole life for these moments and our team is all season [like]“You put in the work, you live with the results. So if Book shoots at it, I expect it to go in. I get mad when he doesn’t shoot. So big shots.

Indeed.

And now the Top 3 in our Race to the NBA Finals MVP Ladder 2021:

1. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Final stats:29.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 6.0 apg

Bottomless stamina plays a part in Bookers’ ability to fire accurately at key moments late in games. The Suns beat a franchise-record 20 post-season three-pointers, giving the 2019 Golden State Warriors the second-highest score in an NBA Finals game. We have a let-it-fly mentality, Williams explained. The Thing About Devin [is] he shoots the same way [in the] first quarter, fourth quarter; doesn’t matter, his shot looks the same. That is a man who has put a lot of work into his shot. But the mentality, he is calm in those moments. So, were grateful for those contributions at those times.

2. Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Final stats:27.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 8.5 apg

Probably still the sentimental favorite to win NBA Finals MVP, Paul turned the ball six times in Game 2, which is the most turnover he’s committed in a game this postseason. Still, Paul (1041) passed Kobe Bryant (1,040) for 10th in all-time playoff assists with his eight dimes against the Bucks. In his last three appearances this postseason, Paul averaged 32 points and 8.3 assists, hitting 60.3% from the floor. I know how quickly things can change, said Paul. I know how a possession or a play can change the dynamics of an entire series. So for me I don’t go too high, I don’t go too low. I just keep my balance.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Final stats:31.0 ppg, 14.5 rpg, 4.0 apg

Even with all the feats of Bookers, Antetokounmpo put in a brave performance in Game 2 with 42 points (20 points in the third quarter — the best singles quarterfinal output since Michael Jordan in 1993), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. . The display marked Antetokounmpos’s second 40-point, 10-rebound playoff performance, and he is the first Milwaukee Buck in franchise history to total 40-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in an NBA Finals game. He will need more of his teammates, but the two-time MVP is saying all the right things. In this situation, I understand that there is so much pressure from the whole world, from the media, from the fans. But in the end, it’s not just about us individually. It’s about the whole team, everyone who worked to get to this position. It’s a little hard to enjoy the game when you lose, but we’ll figure it out.

And two more:

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Final stats: 16.0ppg, 15.0rpg, 2.0spg sp

Call him double-double Deandre. Ayton scored just 10 points in Game 2, but the center achieved its 13th double-double of the playoffs and fifth in a row with a game-high three steals. Only Charles Barkley (22) has racked up more double-doubles than Ayton in Suns postseason history.

Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns

Final stats: 20.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 apg

Filled it with 13 points and seven rebounds in the first half to finish with a postseason career-high 27 points 8-for-15 off the field and a perfect 8-for-8 at the free throw line. He will do anything you ask of him, offensively or defensively, and it’s good to see him play like that, said Paul.

* * *

Michael C. Wright is a senior writer for NBA.com. You can email him here, find his archive here and follow him onTwitter.

The views expressed on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs, or Turner Broadcasting