Live Cricket Score – West Indies vs Australia, 1st T20I

AUSTRALI TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2021

Live Score Updates Australia 127-10 (16 Ocs) Adam Zampa 1 (2) West Indies 145-6 Hayden Walsh 4-0-23-3 West Indies won by 18 runs

Nicholas Pooran is captain in the absence of Kieron Pollard, who has a hamstring problem. © Getty

Australia implodes

Hayden Walsh Jr has 3 for 23. The alleged middle class all-rounders have been knocked over. Dan Christian hits one long on the throat and the visitors are now eight down. RRR not a problem even now. But all to Zampa, Starc and Hazlewood to get through this.

Hayden Walsh Jr gives WI some hope

Australia has absolutely no RRR concerns, but they are now six and M. Marsh has been fired for 51. Hayden Walsh has two, can WI put some pressure on it now?

Mitchell Marsh leads the chase in Australia

A very good knock from Mitch Marsh hitting at number 3. With his approach, he just took the required run-rate out of the equation. He’s been helped by a few half-trackers and sloppy field work, but this is the right approach for Australia. Do not put too high a price on your wicket in the T20 format. Like Russell in the beginning, it’s a first fifty in T20Is for M. Marsh. He also has two wickets in this game. Australia’s 7-4 strategy could do with such performances.

Australia on the bike

Three down but 70 have entered the PowerPlay. It’s a pretty easy chase from here. Moises Henriques walks in on Joshua Philippe’s fall, hitting six of the first two balls. West Indies get their wickets but don’t have enough runs to play with this.

Wade hits a fast 14-ball 33

Andre Russell lets him hit the only fielder deep on the outside. But three sixes and a four in a brief cameo for the Australian goalkeeper. He also sent one out of the ground. Could have done more but he did his job. RRR at very manageable levels now.

Finch falls for Fabian Allen

But Australia, with depth in their at bat, has 16 on the board after two overs. In stark contrast to how the hosts calm start.

Hazlewood 3/12; Russell 28-ball 51; West Indies 145/6

Thanks to Andre Russell, the hosts have something to offer. Three fours and five sixes, but the story of the innings is still Josh Hazlewood. He added Russell’s wicket in the final over on this sensational opening spell. A six from Bravo on the last ball is the only bad ball he has thrown through his four overs.

Russell picks up Starc. down

Two more sixes ahead of him, clubbed right to the ground in the ‘v’ as Starc misses his yorkers. Another 16 defects for the West Indies. Dre Russ has 37 out of 19. Good recovery after that slow start.

Run rate above 6 for the first time

It’s that guy Andre Russell again. Takes over 16 from Ashton Agar’s with a pair of sixes. WI 92/4 after 15 overs. Can they make it to 150?

Another failure for Pooran

And this time he’s gone in rather strange circumstances. He is caught off guard by a backup at the end of the non-rush hour. There is an appeal for LBW against Hetmyer and in the ensuing commotion Phillipe catches Pooran briefly by knocking down the stumps. The West Indies are stuck in fast sand here.

Time for Pooran to perform?

Hasn’t been in the best shape in this format for a while. The stand-in captain would love to get up and be counted. He got away with a few limits from Mitchell Marsh and even that only brought the score to 53/3 after 10 overs. Great second half needed for the hosts.

Mitch Marsh strikes in his first over

A soft reject as Simmons tries to dab one to the third man, feathering to the keeper ends. Another strange inning from him, his 27 out of 28 including two fours and two sixes and 17 punts.

Two for Hazlewood as Gayle falls in the PowerPlay

There have been some deliveries with unexpected springiness, making the length of Hazlewood’s staple much more difficult to handle. Chris Gayle thinks he can pull a throw too and is in no position to execute his shot. Upper margin finds its way to short fine bone.

WI 24/2 in the PowerPlay, their lowest PP since August 2019.The spotlight is once again on the point balls. 28 dots in that phase today!

Hazlewood knocks out Lewis early; Cagey starts for WI

There is bounce on this wicket and that is a great ally for Hazlewood getting one to climb on Evin Lewis. The batter is not in a position to draw and the top edge is swallowed halfway by Mitchell Marsh. Early pressure on the West Indies, who have been kept on a leash with only 11 runs from the first 4 overs.

Hazlewood has already landed 7 dots at Gayle.

Pollard out with a little problem; Finch chooses field

Nicholas Pooran captains the West Indies in the opener. Hayden Walsh and Fabien Allen are back. Finch sticks to the T20 doctrine when winning the toss. He expects this new field on St Lucia to be good for 20 overs.

Plowing:

West Indies (Plays XI): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (w/c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Prelude 1st T20I

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first T20I between Australia and the West Indies. This is the T20 World Cup year, so every match is important and a lesson to learn. These old rivals haven’t played each other in the format since the 2014 World T20. So there is curiosity about how they will stack up against each other.

Bharat Sundaresan portrays the series perfectly in this piece.

