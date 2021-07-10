Xavier Worthy the ‘most impressive’ player this summer





As the visiting season continued around the college football recruiting landscape last month, many fans forgot about the ongoing summer training sessions for the Texas football program. Just weeks before the start of fall camp at Forty Acres, Texas, new head coach Steve Sarkisian is fully geared up for summer practice. This is the last leg of the off-season for the current roster of the Longhorns before fall camp kicks off. And it’s worth paying attention to which Longhorns players stand out during the summer conditioning and get a head start on your way to fall camp. One of the hottest players in midsummer practice this offseason is former Michigan Wolverines four-star wide receiver commit and Central East High School product Xavier Worthy. Texas managed to flip and sign Worthy’s commitment around the end of spring camp. Texas experienced some receiving corps turnover this off-season, giving way to a clearer path forward for the incoming freshman Worthy to make an immediate impression. This receiving corps has lost junior wide receiver Jake Smith, former junior Brennan Eagles, senior Tarik Black and redshirt sophomore Malcolm Epps, all off-season. Xavier Worthy is making a real impact for Texas football this summer zomer The good news is that by all indications, Worthy has been doing well for the Longhorns since arriving on campus this off-season. According to a report by Horns247 on July 9 (paid content), Worthy is arguably the “most impressive” Longhorns player individually through summer conditioning and 7-on-7 practice of recent times. Worthy arrived at the Forty Acres ahead of the start of summer practice, but missed the spring ball because he was still committed to Michigan at the time. This is a great sign for Sark and Andre Coleman, second-year coach Andre Coleman, that true freshman Worthy will be in the spotlight this off-season. They need some new faces to perform in this receiving corps. And Worthy could be on the cutting edge of this new wave of Texas wideout talent, which could also include red shirt freshman Troy Omeire. What Texas has gotten by turning around Michigan’s Worthy dedication is the nation’s No. 61 2021 high school prospect, No. 8 wide receiver, and No. 4 prospect from California (247Sports Composite). And the Top247 ranks him as the nation’s number 99 in high school, the number 13 wide receiver, and the number 8 from California. Texas closed last season with a 7-3 (5-3 Big 12) record led by former head coach Tom Herman. New head coach Sark and the Longhorns will open the 2021 regular season at home against Louisiana on September 4.

