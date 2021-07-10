6 Minnesotans Invited For Pre-Olympic Women’s Hockey Residency In The U.S





Residence schedule (Players listed below in bold are Minnesotans, players listed in italics are non-Minnesotaans who play college hockey at the University of Minnesota) RESIDENCY ROSTER CONTAINS 14 OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALS N Among the 27 athletes invited are 14 members of the gold medal-winning 2018 US Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team, including Cayla Barnes (Eastvale, California), Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights, Minnesota), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth, Minnesota), Alex Cavallini (Delafield, Wisconsin), Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights, Illinois), Brianna Decker (Dousman, Wisconsin), Kali Flanagan (Hudson, NH), Nicole Hensley (Lakewood, Colorado), Megan Keller (Farmington, Michigan) , Amanda Kessel (Madison, Wisconsin), Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth, Minn.), Maddie Rooney (Andover, Minn.), and Lee Stecklein (Roseville, Minn.). LOOKING TO MAKE OLYMPIC DEBUT Eleven players will be looking for their first-ever Olympic team, including Caroline Harvey (Salem, NH), Savannah Harmon (Downers Grove, Illinois), Jincy Dunne (O’Fallon, Mo.), Natalie Buchbinder (Fairport, NY), Abby Roque (Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan), Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior, Minn), Hayley Scamurra (Getzville, NY), Jesse Compher (Northbrook, Ill.), Britta Curl (Bismarck, ND), Lacey Eden (Annapolis, Md.), and Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Ill.). DISTRIBUTION OF THE STATE The 27 players represent 13 different states. Minnesota leads the way with six representatives, followed by Illinois with five, Wisconsin with three, and Michigan, New Hampshire and New York with two each. California, Colorado, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, and North Dakota all have one representative. OTHER ROSTER HIGHLIGHTS Megan Bozek (Buffalo Grove, Illinois) and Alex Carpenter (North Reading, Mass.) try to make their Olympic return. Both were part of the U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team in 2014, but did not make it to the Olympic team in 2018… The average age of the 27 players is 25.4 years, with Caroline Harvey (10/14/02) being the youngest player at 18 and Hilary Knight (7/12/89) the oldest at 31. Knight aspires to become just the fourth American women’s ice hockey player to make four Olympic hockey teams, alongside Julie Chu, Jenny Potter and Angela Ruggiero… Cumulatively, the players have combined for 97 gold medals in IIHF world championships and Olympic competition…Twenty players are postgraduates, while seven are current collegiate athletes…The University of Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin each have eight players who play or have played at their respective universities. Homepage of the residency program NOTES: The 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship will take place August 21-30 in Calgary, Alberta. The event, originally scheduled for May, was postponed due to COVID challenges in Nova Scotia. USA Hockey will name its roster of 25 players for the world championship later this month from the 27 players named in its residency program roster… USA Hockey conducted its residency program for the 2010 Winter Olympics at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minn… The final roster of 23 players for the 2022 US Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team is expected to be announced in late December or early January. Courtesy: American Hockey

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kstp.com/minnesota-sports/usa-hockey-womens-olympic-team-residency-in-blaine/6166707/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos