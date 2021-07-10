Sports
Tokyo Olympic 2020 Calendar with India – Sports News
At the Tokyo Olympics, athletes from 206 countries will compete to determine who is truly, as the Olympic motto goes, faster, higher and stronger. Follow the journey of India’s medal prospects at the highly anticipated Tokyo Olympics.
Friday July 23
Indian top archers, Deepika Kumaric and Atanu Das, must finish in the top 32 to progress
Saturday 24 July
archers Elavenil Valarivan (10m rifle) and Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma (10m pistol) bid for gold
Mirabai Chanu appears to be only the second weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win a medal
Atanu Das and world No. 1 Deepika Kumari at mixed team archery event
paddlers Manika Batra and Sharat Kamali play in mixed doubles, round of 16.
PV Sindhus quest for back-to-back Olympic medals begins
Men’s hockey team takes on New Zealand; woman face Netherlands
sunday july 25
Yashaswini Singh Deswali and Manu Bhaker (10m gun) and Divyansh Singh Panwar (10m rifle) aim for podium place
Maria Komo and teammates Pooja Rani and Manish Kaushik start boxing campaign
Nethra Kumanan is the first woman to represent India in Olympic sailing
Men’s hockey side has a tough game against No. 1 Australia
Pranati Nayak will hope for a top eight finish in jump to reach the final finale
Monday July 26
Sajan Prakash aims for semi-final 200m butterfly
Archers Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai aim for 10 seconds in the men’s team event
Amit Panghal, India’s best bet for a boxing medal, goes to the ring
CA Bhavani Devic is the first Indian to participate in fencing
women’s hockey team takes on Germany
tuesday 27 july
US Gymnasts Watch Their Third Consecutive Gold in Women’s Team Event
Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker participate in 10m air pistol mixed event
Her India vs Spain in men’s hockey
In pool action, gentlemen 200m freestyle finals and men’s and women’s 100m backstroke final
wednesday 28 july
Defending champion Japan meets Russia and China artistic gymnastics men’s team gold
Spain vs Argentina in men’s football
women’s hockey action sees India vs Great Britain
thursday 29 july
Two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pyrce takes to the track as a track 100m heats to start
Campaign American swimmer Caeleb Dressels starts with men 100m freestyle final and 100m butterfly
american gymnast Simone Biles is on a mission to win consecutive women’s all-around titles
Men’s hockey: India vs argentina
Table tennis: women’s singles final Women
Friday July 30
Archery: Quarter-finals, semi-finals and women’s final
Freestyle queen Emma McKeon, defending Olympic and World Champion Simone Manuel and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom in 50m heats
Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker join a 25m pistol event
Fouad Mirza and his horse put their best feet forward
India takes on Japan men’s hockey
Women’s hockey: India vs Ireland
Saturday July 31
India’s athletics campaign kicks off with discus throwers Kamalpreet Kauro, who has the sixth largest throw of 2021 at 66.59m, and Seema Punic
Olympic debut for BMX freestyle
Catch the high-flying Frenchman Armand Duplantis, the pole vault world record holder
Archery: individual quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals,
Athletics: women’s 100 meters final
Women’s hockey: India vs South Africa
Tennis: women’s singles final
sunday 1 august
Artistic Gymnastics: Final jump and uneven bars ladies and gentlemen horse with bows and floor exercises
Swimming ends with five finals, including men’s and women’s medley
Athletics: 100m final men
Badminton: Women’s singles final
Tennis: men’s singles final
Monday August 2
Can World No. 2 Aishwary Pratap Tomar make it to the three-position men’s 50m rifle final?
An underwater wonder, artistic swimming tests the stamina, grace and synchronization of swimmers
Artistic Gymnastics: Men’s Ring Finals and Jump and Women’s Floor Exercises
Athletics: Long jump final
Badminton: Men’s Singles Final
tuesday 3 august
Wrestler Sonam Malik, 19, in action in 62kg event
All eyes on the reigning Asian Games shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Too
Artistic Gymnastics: Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar and Balance Beam Final Final
Athletics: women’s 200m and 800m finals
Wednesday 4 August 4
javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh participate in the qualifying round.
Final men’s 200m and 800m races
Deepak Punia | (86 kg), former junior world champion, Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57 kg) and Anshu Malik (57 kg) on the mat when wrestling duels begin
thursday august 5
Athletics: Men’s Shot Put Final
boxing: Men’s Featherweight Final
Hockey: men’s final
Wrestler Vinesh Fogat, seeded No. 1 in her weight category (53kg).
Final shot put men and 110m hurdles
Sport climbing makes its debut. Athletes climb vertical walls based on the strength in their fingertips and toes
Friday August 6
Bajrang Punic makes his Olympic debut against a formidable field in the 65kg category
Athletics: finals 4x100m relay women and men e
Football: gold match for women
Hockey: women’s final
Saturday 7 August
Athletics: Men’s Javelin Finals, Men’s and Women’s 4×400 Relay Finals
Basketball: Men’s Gold Medal Match
Football: men’s final
sunday 8 august
Rhythmic Gymnastics: Expect entertaining routines with props such as ribbons, clubs, hoop and ball
Basketball: Women’s Gold Medal Competition
