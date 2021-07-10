Tokyo Olympic 2020 Calendar with India – Sports News





At the Tokyo Olympics, athletes from 206 countries will compete to determine who is truly, as the Olympic motto goes, faster, higher and stronger. Follow the journey of India’s medal prospects at the highly anticipated Tokyo Olympics. Friday July 23 Indian top archers, Deepika Kumaric and Atanu Das, must finish in the top 32 to progress Saturday 24 July archers Elavenil Valarivan (10m rifle) and Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma (10m pistol) bid for gold Mirabai Chanu appears to be only the second weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win a medal Atanu Das and world No. 1 Deepika Kumari at mixed team archery event paddlers Manika Batra and Sharat Kamali play in mixed doubles, round of 16. PV Sindhus quest for back-to-back Olympic medals begins Men’s hockey team takes on New Zealand; woman face Netherlands sunday july 25 Yashaswini Singh Deswali and Manu Bhaker (10m gun) and Divyansh Singh Panwar (10m rifle) aim for podium place Maria Komo and teammates Pooja Rani and Manish Kaushik start boxing campaign Nethra Kumanan is the first woman to represent India in Olympic sailing Men’s hockey side has a tough game against No. 1 Australia Pranati Nayak will hope for a top eight finish in jump to reach the final finale Monday July 26 Sajan Prakash aims for semi-final 200m butterfly Archers Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai aim for 10 seconds in the men’s team event Amit Panghal, India’s best bet for a boxing medal, goes to the ring CA Bhavani Devic is the first Indian to participate in fencing women’s hockey team takes on Germany tuesday 27 july US Gymnasts Watch Their Third Consecutive Gold in Women’s Team Event Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker participate in 10m air pistol mixed event Her India vs Spain in men’s hockey In pool action, gentlemen 200m freestyle finals and men’s and women’s 100m backstroke final wednesday 28 july Defending champion Japan meets Russia and China artistic gymnastics men’s team gold Spain vs Argentina in men’s football women’s hockey action sees India vs Great Britain thursday 29 july Two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pyrce takes to the track as a track 100m heats to start Campaign American swimmer Caeleb Dressels starts with men 100m freestyle final and 100m butterfly american gymnast Simone Biles is on a mission to win consecutive women’s all-around titles Men’s hockey: India vs argentina Table tennis: women’s singles final Women Friday July 30 Archery: Quarter-finals, semi-finals and women’s final Freestyle queen Emma McKeon, defending Olympic and World Champion Simone Manuel and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom in 50m heats Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker join a 25m pistol event Fouad Mirza and his horse put their best feet forward India takes on Japan men’s hockey Women’s hockey: India vs Ireland Saturday July 31 India’s athletics campaign kicks off with discus throwers Kamalpreet Kauro, who has the sixth largest throw of 2021 at 66.59m, and Seema Punic Olympic debut for BMX freestyle Catch the high-flying Frenchman Armand Duplantis, the pole vault world record holder Archery: individual quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals, Athletics: women’s 100 meters final Women’s hockey: India vs South Africa Tennis: women’s singles final sunday 1 august Artistic Gymnastics: Final jump and uneven bars ladies and gentlemen horse with bows and floor exercises Swimming ends with five finals, including men’s and women’s medley Athletics: 100m final men Badminton: Women’s singles final Tennis: men’s singles final Monday August 2 Can World No. 2 Aishwary Pratap Tomar make it to the three-position men’s 50m rifle final? An underwater wonder, artistic swimming tests the stamina, grace and synchronization of swimmers Artistic Gymnastics: Men’s Ring Finals and Jump and Women’s Floor Exercises Athletics: Long jump final Badminton: Men’s Singles Final tuesday 3 august Wrestler Sonam Malik, 19, in action in 62kg event All eyes on the reigning Asian Games shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Too Artistic Gymnastics: Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar and Balance Beam Final Final Athletics: women’s 200m and 800m finals Wednesday 4 August 4 javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh participate in the qualifying round. Final men’s 200m and 800m races Deepak Punia | (86 kg), former junior world champion, Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57 kg) and Anshu Malik (57 kg) on ​​the mat when wrestling duels begin thursday august 5 Athletics: Men’s Shot Put Final boxing: Men’s Featherweight Final Hockey: men’s final Wrestler Vinesh Fogat, seeded No. 1 in her weight category (53kg). Final shot put men and 110m hurdles Sport climbing makes its debut. Athletes climb vertical walls based on the strength in their fingertips and toes Friday August 6 Bajrang Punic makes his Olympic debut against a formidable field in the 65kg category Athletics: finals 4x100m relay women and men e Football: gold match for women Hockey: women’s final Saturday 7 August Athletics: Men’s Javelin Finals, Men’s and Women’s 4×400 Relay Finals Basketball: Men’s Gold Medal Match Football: men’s final sunday 8 august Rhythmic Gymnastics: Expect entertaining routines with props such as ribbons, clubs, hoop and ball Basketball: Women’s Gold Medal Competition

