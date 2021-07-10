Sports
Cricket in disbelief at collapse
Australia crashed with an embarrassing loss in the first T20 against the West Indies, losing their last six wickets for just 19 runs in St Lucia.
Chasing 146 for the win, the Aussies appeared to be sailing on 4-108 before disaster struck.
An unthinkable 7-38 collapse saw the West Indies claim the series opener in an 18-run victory after Australia was knocked out for 127.
Josh Hazlewood played with the ball in St Lucia, taking out Evin Lewis for a second ball duck and Chris Gayle for four in an incredible 2-3 opening spell that helped narrow the hosts to 6-145.
Mitch Marsh scored 51 to produce his highest T20 score for Australia after being promoted to first drop as the visitors marched over to 3-89 in the eighth.
But the wheels came off miserably when Australia was knocked out in 16 overs.
Marsh, well placed and in the box to win the match, will kick himself after hitting back to spinner Hayden Walsh over a catch in the 13th.
Veteran all-rounder Dan Christian, recalled at the age of 38 for his first international competition in nearly four years, scored 10 before signing Dwayne Bravo in the deep end.
Paceman Obed McCoy was named man of the match after removing Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood to round out the win.
The lack of composure was telling, with Marsh, Christian, Moises Henriques (16) and Matthew Wade (33) the only Australian batsmen to reach double figures.
Andre Russell cameo helps Windies reach a respectable total
The goal could have been much more modest were it not for five sixes from Andre Russell (51), who was dropped by Henriques at five in midfield.
Australian captain Aaron Finch has made it clear that the coming weeks will serve as a selection test for the World Cup.
Hazlewood was one of the few in the XI to improve on their bid for a spot in the World Cup squad, claiming Russell’s main wicket in the last over of the innings to finish with 3-12.
The metronomic pacemaker played only his third T20 for Australia since competing in the 2016 World Cup.
A crowded international schedule hasn’t helped, but selectors have favored Kane Richardson in the shortest format in recent years, while Hazlewood was also memorably overlooked for the one-day World Cup in 2019.
Richardson is one of the players who have opted out of the current tour and want a break due to fatigue from the biosecurity bubble.
Hazlewood has four more T20s in the Caribbean and five T20s in Bangladesh to claim selection in Australia’s first-choice attack at the World Cup, which is hosted by the UAE and starts in October.
