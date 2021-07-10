AJ McCarron surprises young people for football camp





Fifteen teens thought they were taking a routine shopping trip to Academy Sports and Outdoors on Airport Boulevard in Mobile on Friday. Little did they know that they were in for a special treat as the randomly selected winners of the 550 boys and girls who signed up for AJ McCarron’s annual youth soccer camp. The first surprise came with the appearance of McCarron. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback and former Alabama All-American spoke to each youngster, posed for pictures and signed pictures. Another surprise came: Each of the 15 teens received a $150 gift card to spend in-store, and mobile police and fire personnel to help them make their choices. It was great to see their faces, to see them surprised, McCarron said. It’s just a blessing to be able to give back, so just excited. McCarron’s soccer camp will be held Saturday at Mobile Christian School. It will be a comeback for the event, which was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Until that hiatus, McCarron had held the camp annually since its inception in 2015. All camps were free to enter. My mothers were always fond of doing charity work or giving back to the community and really taught me that at a young age, McCarron said Friday. Look, we grew up penniless on Dauphin Island Parkway, and we don’t come from much. To be blessed and be where we are today is only right to give something back so I’ve always tried to do things the right way and not leave my last name, the name McCarron, in a bad spotlight so to be able to give something back to kids and hopefully they can look up to me and how I did things the right way it’s just an honor and something we love to do. Teaming up with Academy Sports and Outdoors for Friday shopping was new to this year’s camp. We love doing everything we can in this way to help the community, said Josh Brannan, the store manager. One of the young winners was already in the football mood on Friday and made a play for McCarron to run. The quarterback wants to give a pass to every youngster in the camp on Saturday. I need to thaw my arm tonight, McCarron said. Mark Inabinett is a sports reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter@AMarkG1. MORE NFL: Alabama Roots: Top 10 All Purpose NFL Grounds Former Alabama star ranks among NFL’s most trolled players Reeses Senior Bowl Sticks To Plans Despite Shrine Bowl Relocation Carl Lawson asks for help from fans in New York this season Chiefs expect championship impact from Jarran Reed James Bradberry Wants To Continue Pro Bowl Game For Giants Minkah Fitzpatrick: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it Rookie Patrick Surtain II matches Broncos veteran cornerbacks CJ Mosley feels a new positivity around the Jets

