Tennis Players Discuss Naomi Osaka’s Mental Health Issues



In this file photo from May 2, 2021, Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during her match against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. (AP Photo/Paul White)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Naomi Osaka wasn’t the first professional tennis player to retire from a Grand Slam tournament due to mental health issues — and she probably won’t be the last.

Others may not always be as candid as Osaka.

“There have been plenty of players who have had mental health issues whether you know it or not,” said Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish, who withdrew from the 2012 US Open when he suffered a panic attack before he was supposed to play. against Roger Federer. “I’ve talked to a lot of players over the past eight or nine years that you’ve heard of… who have struggled with that sort of thing.”

In video or telephone interviews at Wimbledon, which ends Sunday, and the French Open, which ended in June, current and former players said they think their sport is particularly prone to problems such as stress, anxiety and depression.

After all, it’s mostly a solo sport with an itinerant lifestyle, no guaranteed salary and the constant thumbs up or down (usually the latter of course for most players) judgments based on results and rankings.

There are no teammates to rely on. There are no days off for ‘charge management’. Players can’t even get in-match coaching in most tournaments.

“If you wake up on the wrong side of the bed, if you’re not feeling well, there’s no, ‘Hey, I’m not going to play this game today,'” said Fish, who reached number 7 in the rankings, made three Slam quarterfinals and won an Olympic silver medal. “And you have to do it all by yourself.”

It has been reinforced lately due to the pandemic.

“I keep a lot of stuff to myself, and over time it can just create a big snowball. And then, at some point, you just explode and you’re like, ‘Whoa. Did that come from?'” Jennifer Brady said, a 26-year-old from Pennsylvania who finished second to Osaka at the Australian Open.

Osaka, who has won four Grand Slam titles, raised the issue in late May when she withdrew from the French Open for the second round, saying she had “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media and that she “suffers from long bouts of depression.” She was also out of Wimbledon; she’s coming back for the Olympics.

Hers is not an isolated example, and this sort of thing isn’t limited to tennis. Athletes in various sports have discussed their own experiences, including Olympians Michael Phelps and Gracie Gold, Dak Prescott of the NFL, Kevin Love of the NBA and Bubba Wallace of NASCAR.

“We’ve always talked about this,” said Becky Ahlgren Bedics, vice president of mental health and wellness for the WTA, the women’s tennis tour. “Every time an athlete shares their experience with us, or shares it with the world, we can learn something from it, especially if we listen. And we certainly listen.”

At Wimbledon and most tournaments, the WTA provides an on-site clinician so that players can request 30 or 60 minute sessions. Also possible every day and every moment: video or telephone calls.

The WTA’s all-round wellness program began in the 1990s. Last year, the ATP men’s tour announced a partnership with a company that provides access to therapists.

Some players travel with their own mental coach. Others speak to someone regularly or occasionally.

Still others say they seek a conversation with someone they know well, such as a coach or personal trainer.

“I’m someone who’s dealt with anxiety since my father passed away, to the point where I couldn’t leave the house…But I got help,” said Steve Johnson, a 31-year-old from California who has the 2011-12 NCAA singles champion for USC. “I talk to a therapist quite often. It’s not a weakness. You have no idea what someone is going through unless you ask them.’

Whether the concerns are personal or professional, they exist, as they do in every aspect of life.

That’s why last year’s French Open champion, Iga Swiatek, travels with a sports psychologist. That’s why Barbora Krejcikova, this year’s French Open champion, needed her psychologist to clear her up from a panic attack that made her afraid to leave the locker room.

“There’s a lot of pressure. I felt it when I was number 20 in the world. I felt it when I broke my ankle and came back and I had (rank) points to defend and people expected me to have the same results as before and I don’t,” said Mihaela Buzarnescu, a 33-year-old player from Romania.

Jamie Murray, a 35-year-old from Scotland with five Grand Slam titles in men’s or mixed doubles and the older brother of three-time grand champion Andy, says the restrictions placed on him due to the pandemic have worn off.

“We’ve basically just gone from bubble to bubble to bubble, all over the world. And there’s no escaping tennis. You play a match, let’s say you lose – it’s all harder when you lose – you go back to the hotel. Small hotel room, four walls. Sometimes you don’t have fresh air, because you can’t open your windows. And you just sit there. And the match is just here, like this one,” he said, covering his face with his hand.

During Wimbledon, all players stayed in one hotel, instead of being able to rent private houses to stay with family or friends. British players could not stay at home. No one is allowed to leave the hotel except to travel to the tournament grounds.

In Paris, players were given one hour of free time per day. At the Australian Open in February, players were not allowed to leave their hotel room for two weeks if someone on their flight tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is a fragile time in everyone’s life. This bubble thing — you can’t take into account how much it weighs on each person,” said Reilly Opelka, a 23-year-old who is the highest-ranking American male. “If you’re in a bad mood, it can get dark and it’s scary. It really is. It’s scary.”