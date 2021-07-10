Local roller hockey league wants to grow





The San Antonio Roller Hockey League wants to grow its organization and hopes the attention will help build a roller hockey facility.

SAN ANTONIO What I love about roller hockey is that people who have never played hockey in their lives get to experience the game,” said David Lopez, co-organizer of the San Antonio Roller Hockey League. The popularity of roller hockey is on the rise and luckily for us in San Antonio there is a league right in our own backyard. This group is trying to show the community that there’s an opportunity here to try something you’ve never tried before, Lopez said. The San Antonio Roller Hockey League is a non-profit organization that brings people together to make new friends, play sports and, of course, share their love of hockey. We have pick-ups on Wednesday nights, and if we don’t have a competition, we do it on Sunday nights too. We’ve got about 30 guys coming out,” said Gary Burdge, manager of the San Antonio Roller Hockey League. We want to make sure people have the chance to play and have fun and that’s exactly what we do here. And we just want to grow the roller hockey community,” Lopez added. I hope the city notices that people are interested in roller hockey,” Burdge said. ‘It’s good for the community. It’s a good exercise, it builds camaraderie in the community. It would be great if they could build a legit facility instead of a makeshift courthouse. That would be the next step if we could have a legitimate facility.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kens5.com/article/sports/sa-roller-hockey-league/273-18ca3775-e155-4431-99ca-07c3e8c4e456 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos