India is waiting for the first Olympic medal in table tennis, do you know the rules of this game





India has never won an Olympic medal in table tennis. The game of Table tennis was first included in the Olympic Games from the year 1988. Since then, it has been continuously part of the Olympic Games. Initially, this game was more popular in Europe, but after hosting the World Cup for the first time, this game became very popular in Asia and nowadays only Asian countries dominate this game. This time four players from India will participate in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. In the women’s singles category, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra will represent the country, while the men’s will feature veteran players Achant Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan. Achant Sharath and Manika Batra will represent India in the mixed doubles category. The couple will claim the medal. rules of service There are two events in table tennis, singles and doubles. Each player has a bat (racket). This racket is laminated with rubber. Ping-pong tables have a length of 9 feet, a width of 5 feet, a surface thickness of 1 inch (or even 3/4 inch). At the same time, the height from the ground is 2.5 feet. . In the middle of the table is a net that is 15 cm high and 183 cm long. The table surface must be green or blue as approved by the International Table Tennis Federation. The diameter of a table tennis ball is not less than 37.2 ml and not more than 40 mm. The weight is 2.7 grams. The server must catch the ball with an open palm, toss it and hit it so that after crossing the net on the opposite side, the ball first touches the table and then jumps into the air. Under the service rule in singles competitions, the server on the opposite side may serve in any part of the table. In doubles, however, the serve must be played diagonally across the table. Here the serving player plays from the right side of the table. How the winner is determined For each foul by the player, his opponent gets a point. If the player’s shot hits the net, or he is unable to pick up the opponent’s shot after taking a shot on the table, his opponent still gets a point. Even for a wrong serve, the opponent gets a point. If a player scores 11 points in the entire game, he is declared the winner. If the points are tied at 10-10, a player must take a two-point lead to win the game. To win the match, the match must be won, the number of games is determined by the match, it depends on the leagues and category. A singles is usually a best of 7, while in a doubles the winner is determined by a best of 5. Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Athletics, the biggest event of the Olympics, where the real thrill of speed is seen

