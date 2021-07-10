Novak Djokovic to 7th Wimbledon final, Ashleigh Barty to 2nd Grand Slam final





Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini secured the men’s singles final at Wimbledon, while Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova secured their place in the women’s draw. Here are the best stats from the semifinals: 7 With his 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5 victory over Denis Shapovalov, Djokovic is in his seventh Wimbledon final, taking the second most men’s finals in the Open Era with Pete Sampras (since 1968) obtained. and Boris Becker. Only Roger Federer (12) has more Wimbledon finals. 30 Djokovic is also in his 30th Grand Slam final, the second highest in men’s tennis history after Federer (31) and ahead of Rafael Nadal (28). 2 Related 4 Djokovic has now won 20 consecutive games in majors, marking the fourth time he has won 20 consecutive Grand Slam games, breaking a tie with Federer for the most wins from 20 games in men’s majors in the Open Era. The Swedish great Bjorn Borg has two such stripes. 6 Djokovic has also won 20 consecutive matches on grass dating back to 2018, becoming the sixth man in the Open Era to have 20 or more consecutive match wins on surface, along with Federer (twice), Sampras (twice), Borg, John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors. 1 With her 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over Angelique Kerber, Barty is the first top-class female to reach a Grand Slam final since Simona Halep at the 2018 French Open. Barty is the first No. 1 to do so at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2016. Barty is also the first Australian woman to reach the Wimbledon final since Evonne Goolagong in 1980. 1 With her 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Aryna Sabalenka, Pliskova is the first woman to win a Wimbledon semifinal after dropping the opening set since Vera Zvonareva in 2010. 1 With his 6-3, 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4 victory over Hubert Hurkacz, Berrettini is the first Italian player, male or female, to reach the Wimbledon singles final. He is the first Italian to reach a Grand Slam final since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open. Ashleigh Barty. Julian Finney/Getty Images 2 This is Barty’s second Grand Slam final of her career, the first at the 2019 French Open, which she won. 2 Pliskova’s win over Sabalenka is her second win of her career against a WTA Top-5 player at a Grand Slam. The first was against No. 1 Serena in the semifinals of the 2016 US Open. That win put her in her first major final and she is now in her second Grand Slam final. 59 Pliskova now has 59 Grand Slam victories since her breakthrough in 2016 at the US Open. It is the second most wins among women in that period after Serena’s 61. 23 Berrettini has now won 23 of his last 25 on-grass matches dating back to early 2019. His 23 on-grass wins are the most among men’s touring level in that period. (Statistics courtesy of ESPN’s Statistics & Information Group)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/31791975/stats-novak-djokovic-7th-wimbledon-final-ashleigh-barty-2nd-grand-slam-final The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos