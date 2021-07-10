Sports
The slowest day in test cricket in England; 159 runs on 107.4 overs
Pakistan and England at Headingley in 1971.
Beat the snail’s pace through Pakistan and England, on the 3rd day of the third Test at Headingley in 1971, was recorded in history as the slowest day of Test cricket in England
Test cricket is not only a match between the bat and the ball, but it is also a test of the players’ patience and temperament. Building an innings in Test cricket is a different game from the fast white ball cricket. It’s more important to leave the right supplies than to attack the loose ones, because if you want to build a game for 5 days, you can’t let the greed of hitting a loose shot get over you.
While we are used to seeing slow innings in Tests, the 3rd day of the 3rd Test between Pakistan and England at Headingley in 1971 was something else. The snails of both teams saw the day recorded as the slowest day of Test cricket in England in history. The star-studded lineups scored just 159 runs in 107.4 overs that day.
When the Pakistanis started the day with their previous score of 208/4, they wanted to slowly advance their scorecard. However, this attempt to exercise caution made the day go too slow for the spectators who had witnessed an eventful day on a Saturday.
Batting for most of the day, the Pakistani batting lineup added just 142 runs before going all out for 350 runs. The tight bowling of the English bowlers had tied the hands of Pakistani batsmen. In response, England added 17 runs on the loss of one wicket before the end.
However, when the teams got back on the field after the rest days, the game got interesting. The fourth day was completely different, and England managed to add 247 runs to their total before all came out with a score of 264. Pakistan now needed 231 runs to win the watch and before the fourth day ended, they had already 25 runs on board .
But the English bowlers have been looking their best in recent days, uniting the Pakistani team at 205 and sealing a 25-run victory over the visitors.
Get all the IPL news and cricket score here
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/on-this-day-in-1971-the-slowest-day-in-test-cricket-in-england-159-runs-off-107-4-overs-3946421.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]