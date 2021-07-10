The slowest day in test cricket in England; 159 runs on 107.4 overs

Test cricket is not only a match between the bat and the ball, but it is also a test of the players’ patience and temperament. Building an innings in Test cricket is a different game from the fast white ball cricket. It’s more important to leave the right supplies than to attack the loose ones, because if you want to build a game for 5 days, you can’t let the greed of hitting a loose shot get over you.

While we are used to seeing slow innings in Tests, the 3rd day of the 3rd Test between Pakistan and England at Headingley in 1971 was something else. The snails of both teams saw the day recorded as the slowest day of Test cricket in England in history. The star-studded lineups scored just 159 runs in 107.4 overs that day.

When the Pakistanis started the day with their previous score of 208/4, they wanted to slowly advance their scorecard. However, this attempt to exercise caution made the day go too slow for the spectators who had witnessed an eventful day on a Saturday.

Batting for most of the day, the Pakistani batting lineup added just 142 runs before going all out for 350 runs. The tight bowling of the English bowlers had tied the hands of Pakistani batsmen. In response, England added 17 runs on the loss of one wicket before the end.

However, when the teams got back on the field after the rest days, the game got interesting. The fourth day was completely different, and England managed to add 247 runs to their total before all came out with a score of 264. Pakistan now needed 231 runs to win the watch and before the fourth day ended, they had already 25 runs on board .

But the English bowlers have been looking their best in recent days, uniting the Pakistani team at 205 and sealing a 25-run victory over the visitors.

