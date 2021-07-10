Three former pioneers advance to OSU football | Sport

When the Oklahoma State soccer team begins its annual preseason team camp next month, it will include three recent graduates of Stillwater High.

Carter Barnard, Steven Brown and Luke McEndoo will all advance to the Cowboy program this fall, bringing the total to five former Pioneers who will participate in the OSU program. All three helped build the SHS program for one of the state’s elites before pursuing their football careers.

Each of the three has different reasons for joining their hometown team, but it’s something SHS coach Tucker Barnard is proud of to see them continue their careers on.

All three were preferred for walkable spots, Tucker Barnard said. It’s a really neat deal. These guys grow up dreaming about playing college football, and obviously some of them go to Oklahoma State games when they’re kids. It’s kind of a dream come true for kids who get that chance. I am excited for them.

Carter Barnard made no public or social media announcement about his decision. It’s gone under the radar, but it’s something he and his dad are excited about.

It’s probably my fault that some of him go under the radar, Barnard said. I was pretty intentional not to overhype my own son. To his credit, that doesn’t bother him. Obviously he grew up with me so he knows how that would probably end. I wanted him to deserve everything he got.

He was a great footballer for us. He did a great job in the back end, making some tackles and plays. Hes now says he wants to coach. He had opportunities to go into Division II football but I had a feeling that the experience at this level if he really wants to coach and stay there and it will ultimately be an advantage for him to be at that level.

Carter Barnard racked up 64 tackles this year, up from 50 in his junior year. He also returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown. As a junior, he had four interceptions in a year that saw SHS reach the state title game for a second season in a row.

For him, going to OSU gives him the chance to continue playing football and potentially help him build a career in the sport. Coach Barnard said Carter has talked about joining the coaching ranks one day too, so learning under OSU coach Mike Gundy and his staff could be a good foot in the door.

Carter’s knowledge of the game is something his father noted years ago. It helped him lead the SHS secondary for the past two years as a defensive starter.

Even when he was smaller than other boys, all the way back to seventh grade, he gave clues in the back, Tucker Barnard said. He has always been smart and would show guys around and help them understand the scheme. I think a lot of that is because of what he is exposed to at home.

In that same vein, Luke is similarly up front. You could see Luke defensively on every game, and he moves someone to the other side or lines someone up. I think it’s because we talk like that at home or watch a football game at home.

McEndoo also chose OSU for coaching, but in a different way. His father, Jason McEndoo, is the coach of OSU Cowboy Backs. He coaches the Cowboys who play fullback and tight end, who are combined in the Cowboy Back role.

That’s one of the roles McEndoo had at Stillwater High. Starting as a fullback as a freshman, he helped tailback Qwontrel Walker become one of the state’s top 10 leading rushers in career distances.

The chance to continue playing a similar role, and do it for his father, was an easy decision for McEndoo.

Obviously I’m going to play fullback for my dad, McEndoo said. I spoke to Gunnar (Gundy) and finally I spoke to Coach Gundy, and he said we would love for you to come and play. My dad told me that I probably wouldn’t play my freshman year, but later I would have the chance to become a really good player. When I heard my dad and coach Gundy say that was a really cool moment.

Coach Barnard is happy to have McEndoo join the Cowboys and believe he can make a contribution on the field.

Hell go and be able to contribute to that, Barnard said. He’s a great player. Hey experienced athlete. He plays baseball, he plays basketball, but also a strong, physical man with a great work ethic. Hell certainly has a chance to do something there.

The thing that has probably bothered him the most is his height. You look at the guys they recruit for those positions and offer scholarships and they are usually bigger like 6-3 or 6-4 and bigger. I think Luke has a lot to offer. He is a great football player.

When McEndoo made his announcement, he did so with a video of him walking out of the tunnel under Boone Pickens Stadium. It was something he put together with his father, and it’s a moment he won’t soon forget.

We went there late one night and he was just using his phone, McEndoo said. It got the job done. It was a really cool moment. It was weird that it wasn’t blue or yellow, but it was a cool moment. My dad is so proud of the video. It was his idea. It turned out to be pretty cool. He really liked it.

McEndoo had a few offers to choose from, including one from the state of Montana, where he grew up before moving to Stillwater. The others were NCAA Div. II schools.

Ultimately, for his father and in his hometown, playing were two factors that were too big to pass up. The same goes for former SHS quarterback Gunnar Gundy, who played three years with the three new walk-ons.

I think its the same thing with the Gunnar schools know their fathers coach at OSU, McEndoo said. I wasn’t much interested other than a few smaller schools, but I knew I could play at Division I level so I didn’t really look into it. I have talked a lot with UCO and they will be very good. I talked to Montana State for a while, but I think I knew all along that I was going to come play for my dad after all. It was a bit of recruiting, but not much, because they knew I was probably coming here.

I’m going to live in Stillwater, so I can still come home and eat. That appeals to a lot of guys. Since OSU has been good for the past 14 years, it’s definitely cool to be there and watch them win, even if you don’t have a scholarship. Coach Gundy really likes walk-ons, and there have been some dudes who walked through and ended up earning a scholarship, so that’s one part that would be cool down the road too.

McEndoo also played in defense for Stillwater. He was a force for resisting offensive lines, often breaking into the backfield and wreaking havoc. Those days are now gone, but it’s something he won’t forget.

It made me realize I probably won’t be able to do that again, McEndoo said of winning the District Defense Player of the Year. It was a lot of fun to play in defense because it gave me the chance to play a lot and make big moves here and there. Of course I had good players around me. It was pretty fun to tackle a quarterback or run back, and it was a nice break from the constant blocking. It was three fun years.

For Brown, going to OSU is a bit of a comeback story. He burst onto the scene in his junior season at Stillwater, catching 44 passes for 907 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Brown was madly in love with teammate Anthony Bland, who plays for Princeton University, as far as the stats go, until he tore his ACL in the opening minutes of Stillwater’s first playoff game that season.

He worked hard and returned this fall as the lead receiver. He caught 33 passes for 608 yards and eight touchdowns in a Pioneer offense that wasn’t as high-flying as the previous year but still managed a 9-1 record.

I feel good now, but at the beginning of the year I was in a slump trying to regain my confidence, Brown said. In the end I did and had a good season.

The undersized, but quick, Brown spoke to OSU Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receiver Coach Kasey Dunn about joining the Cowboys.

That was the conversation he needed to make the decision official.

Myself and Coach Dunn had a conversation and it led to me making the announcement, Brown said. We just talked about what I would play and what it would be like when I got there. It made me feel like I was already on the team.

I just feel like I can fit in really well. It has always been a dream of mine to be a Cowboy.