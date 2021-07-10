Smith’s confidence gold after silver on parahockey worlds





Article content Silver was not what Corbyn Smith hoped would return from the World Parahockey Championships, but there were smaller wins buried in some disappointment.

Article content There are many good things and opportunities that have come through that tournament, said the Monkton hockey hero. We had our eyes on the Paralympics. It’s our goal, and this tournament was another step in that direction. The World Cup, held in the Czech Republic late last month, was Canada’s first meaningful competition since a few friendlies in Elmira in February 2019, reason enough to celebrate. It was unbelievable, said Smith, 22. We had to relive the moment (of playing for the first time) almost all over again. We got an exhibition game against the Czechs, and it was like a gold medal match. All the excitement is still there. Canada rolled through the round robin, beating the US, Korea and the host team by a combined score of 20-1. After months of training at home and finding ice in Toronto, Smith joined a group of players in Calgary four weeks before the world championship. It gets to a point, whether it’s adrenaline or excitement, something takes over, he said. After the past year with COVID and everything, it’s nice to go outside again. You have all these different feelings and experiences and setbacks with COVID, but it was all worth it in the end to do all that work. Canada was given a bye to the semifinals, where it held on to a 2-1 win over Russia. That grind may have contributed to a 5-1 loss to the Americans in the gold medal game, the second consecutive world championship final the Canadians dropped to their biggest rival.

Article content When we went into worlds, we were confident and we beat them in the first game, Smith said. I don’t know what’s happening. Frankly, it’s a shame because we have the team that can beat them, but it’s about putting the puzzle together at the right time, I think. Smith finished the tournament with two goals and two assists in five games. His four points were fifth on the team and he embraced his new role as Canada’s second-line center. Having spent five years with the national team, Smith has grown more confident heading into the off-season as he prepares for the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games in February. You don’t realize how hard it is to play a part on this team, he said. I made the team and didn’t have a consistent role for a year or more, and I wasn’t really happy with my role over the years. The opportunity and what you get out of the game is quite important from a growth perspective. I worked my way through and it brought me to where I am now. [email protected]

