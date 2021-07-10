Michael Jordan Tried To Lure Me In To Take All My Money: Scottie Pippen Claims The GOAT Gifted Him A Set Of Golf Clubs In 1987 To Let Him Gamble





Scottie Pippen hilariously tells the story of the time Michael Jordan gifted him a set of golf clubs in his rookie season to take his money. Stories about Michael Jordan and his competitive spirit have been circulated throughout the sports media for decades. Everything from devoting himself to learning table tennis for nearly 6 straight weeks, just to get revenge on a friend who beat him before, to calling Charles Barkley to the green for some golf just to spot Chuck’s weaknesses, everything was on the table. Speaking of golf, Michael Jordan has always had an affinity for the sport. From the beginning of his playing time, Jordan went to the green whenever he had time to kill. Many believe that golf was just a hobby for the 6x champion, but a lot of people from Jordan told him that he was actually quite good at the game. Also read: Not abnormal to see 20 3-pointers? I played in Houston: Chris Paul roasts reporter for forgetting his Rockets hire at James Harden after Devin Bookers hit Suns 20 3-pointers in Game 2 vs Bucks In fact, pro golfer Rickie Fowler said it is beneficial for the sport if Michael Jordan is as good as he is at golf. A good analogy here would be what the Paul brothers do for boxing, but to a much lesser extent. Michael Jordan reportedly tried to lure Scottie Pippen to golf to try and take his money. Michael Jordan possessed arguably the two deadliest components a professional athlete could possess: competitive strength and a knack for gambling because of the income they had at their disposal. Scottie Pippen experienced this first hand in just his rookie season. The Chicago Bulls traded for Scottie Pippen on draft night in 1987 when they took him over from the Seattle SuperSonics. Jordan wasted no time trying to welcome his soon-to-be Robin to his Batman. So he gave him a set of golf clubs. Scottie Pippen said he saw right through the smoke and claimed it was just Mike’s trick to get him on the golf course. Scottie Pippen says that as a rookie Michael Jordan gave him a set of golf clubs to lure me in so he can take all my money. classic. #The last dance pic.twitter.com/Bgd4SZvuEt Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) April 20, 2020 Also read: Larry Bird used to sign as Pete Rose: Boston Celtics legend often signed for fans who used baseball superstar name The catch, of course, would be the fact that Michael Jordan absolutely loved gambling while golfing. Combine this with his antics like unzipping the Velcro on his golf gloves to annoy the person putting the putt and it’s safe to say that money is already his. It’s unclear whether Pippen accepted this gift from Jordan, but seeing there hasn’t been a story about the HisAirness embarrassing Pippen on the golf course, the latter may have declined.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesportsrush.com/nba-news-michael-jordan-tried-to-lure-me-in-to-take-all-of-my-money-scottie-pippen-claims-the-goat-gifted-him-a-set-of-golf-clubs-in-1987-to-trick-him-into-gambling/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos