Watch ‘catch of the year’: from the England cricket team to Sachin Tendulkar, all bow to Harleen Deol: The Tribune India





Tribune web desk Chandigarh, July 10 This was a brilliant moment in the rain marred 1st T20I of Harleen Deol of India who stood out with the video going viral on Twitter. Though India lost the match against England but the “catch of the year” Harleen Deol took, many fans on Twitter have been clapping for the youngster. The England cricket teams were also impressed by Harleen Deol’s incredible catch, posting a small clip on Twitter, writing: “A fantastic piece of field work. We finish our innings on 177/7” A fantastic piece of fielding We end our innings at 177/7 Scorecard and videos: https://t.co/oG3JwmemFp#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/62hFjTsULJ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2021 @imharleenDeol https://t.co/f2eg6WdN6L — Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) July 10, 2021 This, by Harleen Deol from India, is among the best frontier catches you’ve ever seen in cricket. Men or women, it doesn’t matter. https://t.co/AGP7GCdpOD — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) July 9, 2021 That was a brilliant catch @imharleenDeol. Definitely the catch of the year for me!pic.twitter.com/pDUcVeOVN8 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2021 Astonishing! Women are simply the best! pic.twitter.com/smlaWwUW9S — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2021 No. Not possible. It couldn’t have happened. It must be a trick with special effects. What? Was it real? Okay, get over Gal Gadot; the real WonderWoman is here… pic.twitter.com/Cr9STZrVnW -anandmahindra (andanandmahindra) July 10, 2021 In the 19th, Deol took the beautiful catch on the border as she timed her jump and saved a six. She quickly dove forward to catch the ball inside the boundary and the team lost Amy Jones. Despite the effort, England finished 177 for 7 at the end of 20 overs and India faced an 18-run defeat. England led the first batter and Nat Sciver scored the fastest fifty in her country’s T20Is.

