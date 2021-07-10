Bunnell football passes the test against the best at Grip It and Rip It





Ty Jenkins brings his Bunnell team to Grip it and Rip it so they can be tested against the best. There's no better way to start the weekend that way than Friday afternoon with a game against host New Canaan at Dunning Field. Bunnell hung out with the hosts and went on to lose 8, but with the ball in their hands late with a chance to equalize. If you come eight points short of New Canaan, you get some good out of that, Jenkins said. We now know what to do. Now we have to use that and get the rest of today and tomorrow. Now we can see what we are made of. Jenkins said his team had to raise all the money needed to enter the tournament, and it's all worth it for the experience his players get. We are looking to compete and go after the whos who here. A lot of these teams come from affluent cities and we want to come down and use it as a yardstick to say we can compete with these big boys, Jenkins said. We want to see what our children can do. It's been a long time since we've done this with helmets and actually do it. Jenkins said that while there are clear differences between what happens in a 7-on-7 game as opposed to full pads and 11-on-11, there's plenty to do this weekend. We can see if guys can get out of a jam, can you take their hands off and go somewhere. For us, we're always evaluating things and trying to see what we can do better, he said. We use this and when we go to camp in August to put on full pads, we do these things a little better. Already looking to take the lessons to heart, Bunnell won the next three games to finish Day 1 3-1, establishing himself as a Top 12 team in Saturday's tournament.

