Ferris tennis player earns Jimmy Swears Courage Award





BIG RAPIDS — Morgan Waller (Drinkwater, Saskatchewan), a sophomore in women’s tennis who led the Bulldogs to their first Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Championship in 19 years last spring, has been chosen as Ferris State Athletics’ receiver Jimmy Swears Courage Award for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Jimmy Swears Courage Award is presented to a deserving student or current staff within the Bulldog Athletics program who, when faced with a life-changing or difficult situation, has used perseverance, dedication and determination to overcome the odds and help others to inspire.



“We are honored to name Morgan Waller as the 2021 Jimmy Swears Courage Award winner,” said Perk Weisenburger, director of FSU Athletics. “She is an excellent choice and an excellent example of what can be achieved as a student athlete through dedication and dedication. “Her efforts over the past year, both on and off the court, have not only helped her become a better player individually, but it has also catapulted our women’s tennis program to championship success,” he added. “It is a pleasure to recognize her as the recipient of this year’s award.” The success Waller showed over the course of her collegiate season over the past year came despite the odds as she overcame both injuries and her own personal struggles, yet still managed to show marked improvement as a championship team leader as she became one of the top players in the country. Waller won the GLIAC Women’s Tennis Player of the Year Award and led the Bulldog women’s tennis squad this spring to both the program’s first GLIAC Regular Season and Tournament Championships in 19 years. Waller set a combined 25-7 overall singles and doubles record of the year, including a 14-1 point in the GLIAC regular season. As the team’s top singles, she racked up a 6-1 point in conference matches and scored a perfect 8-0 in doubles on the runner-up flight. Overall, she recorded a 15-1 double performance of the year in the program’s historic march to the national championships. FSU ranked 19th in the country, winning 16 consecutive games en route to the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015. “Morgan is as tough as it gets when it comes to both the mental and physical side of tennis and had an outstanding year for us,” said FSU head coach Mark Doren. “In addition, she is one of the hardest rehearsal workers we’ve had and her climb up the lineup from number five to the top singles position over the past year has not come without a lot of hard work and dedication. “She has had injuries since she arrived on campus, but has continued to work on her physical fitness and fighting through the grind of a season,” he added. “We are delighted to have her receive this prestigious honor. Morgan has the talent to play any level of NCAA tennis, but has made a great decision to be part of a strong Division II squad and we are thrilled that she’s a Bulldog.” The Jimmy Swears Courage Award is named in honor of longtime FSU Athletics booster Jim Swears, who died on January 17, 2007 at age 64 after a lengthy battle with cancer. A local businessman and community activist, Swears was a strong supporter of men’s ice hockey, soccer, and basketball in Ferris State. He worked diligently to help develop and maintain the FSU’s status as the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey program. In addition, Swears served on the board of directors for the Big Rapids Area Junior Hockey Association and was an active member of the Michigan Automobile Dealers Association. In 2006, he received the Northern Lights Lifetime Achievement Award for business and industry in the Big Rapids, Michigan region. Nominees for the award are an inspiration to their peers, serve as a role model for others and are a team leader in responding to adversity. The individuals nominated for the award must be involved in Bulldog’s peer athletic program and may include student athletes, student managers, student coaches, and/or student athletic trainers in addition to current athletic department personnel. “We are honored to be presenting these year-end awards and, as an athletics department, are thrilled to honor our outstanding student athletes and individuals with awards named after individuals who have played such a significant role in the history and tradition of Bulldog Athletics” Weissenburger said. Waller becomes the 13th ever winner of the Jimmy Swears Courage Award and the second Bulldog women’s tennis student athlete to earn the recognition. Former women’s basketball guard Kylie Muntz is the only two-time winner of the prestigious honor.

