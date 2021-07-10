Musser takes place on USNTD hockey team | News, Sports, Jobs

FAIRMONT — Two years ago, Carsen Musser nearly led the boyhood hockey ranks of Minnesota in saves. Now the goalkeeper is gearing up to play his first season as a representative of the United States.

“I’m going to play for the U17 United States National Team Development Program,” said Musser. “They’re probably the best program for my age group, not just in the United States, but I’d say in the world.”

After helping the Fairmont Area Cardinals to five wins and their only win in the playoffs in the past decade as a freshman in 2019, Musser went on to play in Plymouth, Michigan in 2020.

Musser said his freshman season at the Fairmont Area has helped him develop in multiple ways.

“I think it helped me see the puck better and get used to faster shots, with all the shots I’ve encountered during the games and throughout the season,” he said. said Musser. “Also, being a freshman and playing at that level, I was able to adapt to a higher speed of the game faster than I would have played at the age level I should have been playing at.”

In his lone season with the Cardinals, Musser made 877 saves, just three behind the high school president.

After his season at Fairmont, Musser made the 10 1/2 hour trip east to Plymouth, where he played for a AAA team called Victory Honda. AAA hockey teams play against other high-level youth teams across the county. Musser played for Victory Honda’s 15U team.

“Normally we played in Michigan with a bunch of other AAA teams, but because of COVID it was mostly out of state,” Musser said about his 2020 season. “We have traveled extensively for most of our games.”

Musser will remain in the same area for home games this season, with the US development team playing its home games at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

Carsen’s father, Bart Musser, said the scouting process for higher-level teams has been going on for a few years now. Carsen was drafted by the Portland Winterhawks in the 11th round of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, which led to several new opportunities, according to Bart.

“They play in the Western Hockey League, a major junior league in the western United States,” said Bart Musser. “Shortly after that we were contacted by some of these other guys. I think the scouting process really started after that. And that was a big moment for realizing that Carsen could even make a team like that, especially because you’re from the Fairmont area, you don’t hear that kind of stuff here.”

Carsen said he was invited to a week-long trial camp with many of the top youth hockey players in the United States. He said as he walked through the week he felt like he was going to make the team.

Carsen said 43 of the best players, including six of the best goalkeepers, from across the country were invited to a camp consisting of games, positional exercises and training.

“It consisted of four or five games and a few training sessions and most of the training was just goalkeeper training for the six of us,” said Carsen. “There were also training sessions that we had to do and only team activities to see who would fit into this team. That week was a fun week with those guys. It was a tough one, really tough one, because they put us through the tests.

“After the first day at that test camp, I kind of had the feeling that I would make the team. It seemed like I fit in with everyone.

“As the week went on I became more confident in myself that I would make the team and the last day rolled around and I was called in by the staff (NTDP director of the player) and he told me I had made the team. ”

Carsen said he is most looking forward to growing as a player and person among the other American players and becoming a family with them. He said that exposure and competition are aspects that he also looks forward to.

He said there will be international tournaments where he and the US development team will match with other hockey-loving countries like Canada, Sweden and Russia.

Bart Musser said a long line of hockey coaches has helped Carsen grow into a high-level player and person.

“The process took a long time”, said Bart. “The growth and the process that he has gone through, I think he has had an exceptional number of coaches in his life who have helped him along the way.”

For Carsen, this is another step in a long hockey journey that started when he was 3 years old. He said his love for the ice and a lifetime of looking up to college players helped him achieve his goals.

“I used to watch Minnesota Gopher hockey games,” said Carsen. “Just seeing them play at the level they do,… it kept me pushing myself to play. To try to become one of them.”