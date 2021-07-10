Phillies vs. Red Sox: Vince Velasquez returns to his old ways in Phil’s loss

He only retired seven, but it was still a long night for Vince Velasquez, who looked overmatched against the Red Sox in his worst start of the season.

Leading in each of the first two innings, Velasquez gave up eight runs and three homeruns while walking four.

The Phillies lost 11-5 and are 42-44 with two games left before the All-Star break. They follow the Mets with five games in the NL East.

Velasquez’s last two starts have been problematic. At home against the Padres on Sunday, he gave up two home runs to Manny Machado — one on a 0-2 pitch and both with two outs. He lost concentration and control with two outs and nobody in that game and walked two batters Machado for a three-run game-deciding shot.

On Friday in Boston, Velasquez became fire shy after allowing a leadoff homerun to Kik Hernandez. He commented after the game that he was trying to put away at 2-0 points. He walked three in the first but escaped with a two-run inning.

Velasquez had two outs and a man on second base in the second inning when he walked Alex Verdugo and was caught deep by JD Martinez for another game-deciding shot for three runs.

“When he threw strikes, he threw a lot of them over the middle,” said Joe Girardi. “Free passes and the ball found the center of the plate. He has to live on the corners again. If you make mistakes, batters in this league beat you. He has to put it right.”

In these last two starts, Velasquez has allowed five homeruns, walked seven and put 22 on base in 8 innings. His ERA has increased from 4.22 to 5.35.

Velasquez Walk total has been a clear measure of success or failure this season. In the starts, when he walked three or more batters, the Phillies are 2-5 and his ERA is 6.68. In the starts when he walked two or less, the Phillies are 5-2 and his ERA is 3.89.

“There are signs of improvements, but also a lot of disappointments,” said Velasquez. “There are areas I need to cover a little more. Limiting the walks, using fastball commands with two seams. This (All-Star break) is going to be a big reset for me.”

Asked after the game whether Velasquez would remain in the Phillies’ rotation after the All-Star break, Girardi replied firmly.

“He’s a starter for us,” the Phils manager said. We haven’t changed anything.”

The offense of Phillies, who this week scored 39 runs and hit 13 homeruns in four games at Wrigley Field, had some momentum early on. Jean Segura led off the game with a triple and scored a double off of JT Realmutos. The Phillies stranded a man in third place when Andrew McCutchen and Brad Miller struckout to end the opening frame. It didn’t bode well against a powerful attack like the Bostons.

The Phillies added two more in the second when Alec Bohm singled for Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius.

But the pace of this game was brutally slow and the Phillies were completely taken out in the third inning when Velasquez and Enyel De Los Santos basically pitched BP to the Red Sox.

By the bottom of the eighth, Ronald Torreyes was on the mound and joined Andrew Knapp and Nick Maton as the third Phillies position player to pitch in a game this season. The inning by Torreyes was the highlight of the evening for the pitching staff, as he put Christian Arroyo, Christian Vazquez and Bobby Dalbec in order on five pitches.

Left-hander Matt Moore (0-1, 5.60) will start for the Phillies on Saturday against left-hander Martn Perez (7-4, 3.89).

Perez got off to a great start at Citizens Bank Park on May 21 in a win over the Phillies, scoring a season-high seven.

“We had a stinker tonight,” Girardi said. “We need Matt Moore to go out and throw a good game for us.”

Subscribe to Phillies Talk:Apple Podcasts|Google Play|Spotify|stitcher|art19|Watch on YouTube