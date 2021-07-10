Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolls Sri Lanka cricket for frequent captaincy changes as Dasun Shanaka replaces Kusal Perera ahead of India series





Former India batsman and one of the favorites of Twitterities, Wasim Jaffer has now done a funny dig at Sri Lanka cricket as the board has decided to make Dasun Shanaka, an all-around batter, their new captain for the India-series. Dasun Shanaka replaces Kusal Perera, who was himself appointed captain of the Lankan team earlier this year in May. The SLC operates seats with their white ball captaincy – a staggering 9 players have captained the Lankan side in ODI cricket since 2017, with Dasun Shanaka as the 10th skipper in five years. Wasim Jaffer on Sri Lanka’s Frequency Changes in a Leading Role: Wasim Jaffer now had his own way of trolling the SLC and their system. He took to Twitter to poke fun at the islander’s state of cricket. “Yaar itne to ladke dp nahi badalte jitne SL ne captain badle hai. (Guys don’t change their profile pictures as often as Sri Lanka their captain)” wrote the former openr on Twitter. Yaar itne to ladke dp nahi badalte jitne SL ne captain badle hai. #SLvIND https://t.co/7dXJnGGwb6 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 9, 2021 Dasun Shanaka replaces Kusal Perera as the southpaw starred in the contract battle between the players on board There is much more than just poor results on the pitch that are troubling cricket in Sri Lanka. This latest captaincy change is not just because Sri Lanka has lost all three series under Perera – ODI series against Bangladesh, and T20I and ODI series against England – but the left-handed opener is also believed to have played a pivotal role in the contract battle between the players and the board in recent months. Perera is said to have encouraged the players to continue to take a stand against the annual contracts offered to them by the board. On the other hand, Dasun Shanaka is reportedly one of the first to agree to sign Sri Lanka Cricket’s tour contracts for the series against India and end the dispute for now. The 29-year-old all-rounder has only one previous experience leading the national team – when Sri Lanka whitewashed Pakistan in a three-match T20I series in 2019. The India series has been postponed for a few days – likely to start only on July 17 instead of July 13 – after the home contingent reported a few cases of covid-19. Also Read: Hardik Pandya is perfectly capable of playing as a pure batter in the team: Sanjay Manjrekar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cricketaddictor.com/cricket-news/wasim-jaffer-hilariously-trolls-sri-lanka-cricket-for-frequent-captaincy-changes-as-dasun-shanaka-replaces-kusal-perera-before-india-series/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos