Boys Tennis Teams 2021 – PA Prep Live





FIRST TEAM – SINGLES ABHIRAJ SRIVASTAVA, DOWNINGTOWN EAST

Sophomore took first place in the Ches-Mont National Division singles tournament, was first-team All-Ches-Mont National for singles, and won the first round in the PIAA District 1 3A singles tournament. PETER AUSLANDER, CONESTOGA

Senior had a 17-5 first singles record for the Pioneers (19-3) and won the first round of the PIAA District 1 3A singles tournament. DEVIN MCBRIDE, DOWNINGTOWN EAST

Sophomore finished second in the Ches-Mont National Division singles tournament and advanced to the PIAA District 1 3A singles tournament. MATT FARRELL, UNIONVILLE

Sophomore finished in first place in the Ches-Mont American Division singles tournament, was the first team in the All-Ches-Mont American Division singles, and advanced to the PIAA District 1 3A singles tournament. ANDREW POPRICK, UNIONVILLE

Junior came in second in the Ches-Mont American Division singles tournament and was the first team in the All-Ches-Mont American Division in singles. FIRST TEAM – DOUBLE GAME PETER AUSLANDER AND JUSTIN XU, CONESTOGA

Auslnader, a senior, along with Xu, a sophomore, advanced to the championship finals of the PIAA 3A state doubles tournament. This duo also took part in the finals of the PIAA District 1 3A doubles tournament. RYAN BILL AND MITCHELL BRAMLAGE, DEVON PREP

Bill, a senior, teamed up with Bramlage, the 2021 Daily Local News Boys Tennis Player of the Year, to win the PIAA 2A State Doubles Championship and the District 12 2A Doubles title. ABHIRAJ SRIVASTAVA AND ABHINEET SRIVASTAVA, DOWNINGTOWN EAST

This sophomore dup finished first in the Ches-Mont National Division Doubles, finished third in the PIAA District 1 3A Doubles, and advanced to the PIAA 3A State Doubles. JOSEPH YARBROUGH AND BEN NELSON, AVON GROVE

Yarbrough, a junior, teamed up with Nelson to finish second in the Ches-Mont National Division doubles tournament. Was first team All-Ches-Mont National Division for doubles. ANDREW POPRICK AND MATT FARRELL, UNIONVILLE

Poprick, a junior, and Farrell, a sophomore, took first place in the Ches-Mont American Division doubles and then won the opening round of the District 1 3A doubles together. ROWAN DEGNAN AND SAM PAGE, WEST CHESTER RUSTIN

The Golden Knights duo reached second place in the doubles tournament of the Ches-Mont American Division. Was first team All-Ches-Mont American Division for doubles. SECOND TEAM – SINGLES

Joe Yarbrough, Avon Grove, Junior

Tarush Nallathambi, Downingtown West, junior

Rowan Degnan, West Chester Rustin, freshman

Krish Mendiratta, Great Valley, sophomore

Justin Xu, Conestoga, sophomore SECOND TEAM – DOUBLE GAME

Logan Piercy and Cade Verrico, Kennett

Steven Coehlo and Krish Mendiratta, Great Valley

Sachiel Verada and Adi Shankar, Downingtown East

Aaron Sun and Manas Dhawan, Conestoga

Aidan Asmus and Ethan Chedda, West Chester Henderson

