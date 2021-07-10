‘Will leave no stone unturned during Tokyo Olympics’: Indian hockey team striker Navneet Kaur | Hockey





Indian women’s hockey striker Navneet Kaur, who has made 79 appearances for the national team, is all set to compete in her first Olympic campaign in Tokyo this year. The 25-year-old said playing in the Olympics has been a childhood dream and she will leave no stone unturned to make her experience at the Tokyo Olympics a great one. “Playing in the Olympics is my childhood dream and I will leave no stone unturned to make it great. With experience comes responsibility. I have already played 79 games for India and the focus is now on leading from the front. The team has been sweating it out at the national camp in Bengaluru and we are going to have a memorable outing in Tokyo,” said Navneet. The forward spoke about Shahabad Markanda’s influence on her hockey career: “I come from Shahabad Markanda. It is a small town in Haryana, but it plays a major role in the development of hockey sport. My teammates Rani and Navjot Kaur also trained at the Shahabad Hockey Academy.I remember coming back to Shahabad after winning the bronze medal at the Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup in Germany,2013, people welcomed us with all their heart.There was a big procession in Shahabad, people danced and celebrate as if they had won.” Navneet added that she has always wanted to play hockey for India and is proud to be a part of the current national team. “From the start I was sure I wanted to play hockey. I made my debut for the senior India team in 2014. The fans started to appreciate our efforts after some great performances in the 2018 Womens World Cup, Asia Cup, Asian Games and Asian Champions Trophy. I am proud to be part of such a team. This team is like a family. Rani and Savita continue to exchange ideas with us on how we can improve together as a team. It is crucial to have a clear mentality on match day. The coaches and the whole team are working towards that goal,” said the attacker. The 25-year-old said the Indian women’s hockey team has developed a habit of fighting until the last minute of every game. “A lot has changed in the mindset of our team in recent years, we are no longer afraid of the stronger opponents. We used to panic when we played against the Netherlands or Great Britain. That is not the case now. We fight until the last whistle.It’s not over until it’s over,” Navneet signed off.

