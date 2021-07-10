Sports
Jalen Lewis (16) signs with pro basketball league Overtime Elite
Jalen Lewis, a rising star at Oakland’s Bishop O’Dowd and one of the top preparatory basketball prospects in the Class of 2023, will give up his last two years of high school and become one of the first players to sign with a new league that promises high sums of money for the best youth talent in the country.
Lewis, a 6-8, 215-pound post player who was rated five stars by 247Sports, made the news on social media shortly after it was first reported by The Athletic on Friday morning. His contract with Atlanta-based Overtime Elite, which says it will begin play in September, would be worth more than $1 million over several years. At age 16, Lewis becomes the youngest professional basketball player in American history.
“This was an opportunity for Jalen to chase a dream and take a non-traditional route. To be the youngest, the first of its kind. It’s an incredible opportunity,” Bishop O’Dowd coach Lou Richie said in a telephone interview Friday afternoon. “Myself and the O’Dowd community, as well as the greater Oakland community, stand behind him and are here to support him in whatever way we can as he makes this journey.”
110% committed! OTE Let’s rock! pic.twitter.com/o8mGRgesqQ
— Jalen Lewis (@jalenlewiss) July 9, 2021
Lewis played two seasons under Richie at Bishop O’Dowd alongside Cal-bound Marsalis Roberson. As a freshman, Lewis helped lead the Dragons to the NorCal Open Division finals before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He was named to the Bay Area News Group Fab 25 after his sophomore season this spring.
Overtime Elite has been chasing Lewis since at least early this spring.
On Friday, Lewis made it official. After signing the professional deal, he is no longer eligible to join the California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s governing body for high school sports.
Richie said he had not consulted Lewis about the decision.
“When he went up the charts in the first year… you could tell the kid was just different,” Richie said. “Size 17 shoe. A student. Elite work ethic. Everything started to fall into place…
“With Overtime, Jalen is clearly one of the top players in his class. It’s an opportunity. It is a possibility. Overtime is smart. They reached out and saw its worth. …
“He is currently playing basketball and everyone is making money from him. Whether high school, college or AAU team. He’s going to make money for himself. … Baseball players have turned pro in the last hundred years. When a basketball player does it now, people look at it differently.”
Lewis is the third player to sign the league in the Class of 2023, alongside Matt and Ryan Bewley, five-star Florida twins whose deals were reportedly worth $500,000 a year.
Kevin Ollie, the former Connecticut men’s coach, is the head coach and director of player development.
All players with OTE are guaranteed an annual salary of at least $100,000 and receive full health care coverage, according to the league. Players will also receive insurance in the event of injuries and up to $100,000 in tuition if they leave professional basketball, the league says.
In the classroom, players will receive one-on-one or small-group lessons from individual instructors, according to the league, which says it will “complement traditional course offerings with a focus on life skills, including financial literacy, media training, and advocacy and sports, and business.” of basketball.”
This is a news item. Come back for updates.
Sources
2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/07/09/five-star-oakland-basketball-recruit-chooses-1-million-over-last-2-years-of-high-school
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]