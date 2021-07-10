Jalen Lewis (16) signs with pro basketball league Overtime Elite

Jalen Lewis, a rising star at Oakland’s Bishop O’Dowd and one of the top preparatory basketball prospects in the Class of 2023, will give up his last two years of high school and become one of the first players to sign with a new league that promises high sums of money for the best youth talent in the country.

Lewis, a 6-8, 215-pound post player who was rated five stars by 247Sports, made the news on social media shortly after it was first reported by The Athletic on Friday morning. His contract with Atlanta-based Overtime Elite, which says it will begin play in September, would be worth more than $1 million over several years. At age 16, Lewis becomes the youngest professional basketball player in American history.

“This was an opportunity for Jalen to chase a dream and take a non-traditional route. To be the youngest, the first of its kind. It’s an incredible opportunity,” Bishop O’Dowd coach Lou Richie said in a telephone interview Friday afternoon. “Myself and the O’Dowd community, as well as the greater Oakland community, stand behind him and are here to support him in whatever way we can as he makes this journey.”

Lewis played two seasons under Richie at Bishop O’Dowd alongside Cal-bound Marsalis Roberson. As a freshman, Lewis helped lead the Dragons to the NorCal Open Division finals before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He was named to the Bay Area News Group Fab 25 after his sophomore season this spring.

Overtime Elite has been chasing Lewis since at least early this spring.

On Friday, Lewis made it official. After signing the professional deal, he is no longer eligible to join the California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s governing body for high school sports.

Richie said he had not consulted Lewis about the decision.

“When he went up the charts in the first year… you could tell the kid was just different,” Richie said. “Size 17 shoe. A student. Elite work ethic. Everything started to fall into place…

“With Overtime, Jalen is clearly one of the top players in his class. It’s an opportunity. It is a possibility. Overtime is smart. They reached out and saw its worth. …

“He is currently playing basketball and everyone is making money from him. Whether high school, college or AAU team. He’s going to make money for himself. … Baseball players have turned pro in the last hundred years. When a basketball player does it now, people look at it differently.”

Lewis is the third player to sign the league in the Class of 2023, alongside Matt and Ryan Bewley, five-star Florida twins whose deals were reportedly worth $500,000 a year.

Kevin Ollie, the former Connecticut men’s coach, is the head coach and director of player development.

All players with OTE are guaranteed an annual salary of at least $100,000 and receive full health care coverage, according to the league. Players will also receive insurance in the event of injuries and up to $100,000 in tuition if they leave professional basketball, the league says.

In the classroom, players will receive one-on-one or small-group lessons from individual instructors, according to the league, which says it will “complement traditional course offerings with a focus on life skills, including financial literacy, media training, and advocacy and sports, and business.” of basketball.”

