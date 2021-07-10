Sports
Jeannette football program soldiers up as transfers, defections decimate roster
Through:
Friday 9 July 2021 | 8:38 p.m.
Tyler Horn said his motivation to play with Jeannette this season is simple.
“We know what football means to this city and this community,” said the new senior. “We are here to play and must not be distracted.”
There is no way to sugarcoat it. A WPIAL championship team that finished second in the state last season has been disbanded and graduation has nothing to do with it. The Jayhawks are unrecognizable, with dwindling roster numbers raising serious concerns about the season ahead.
Only one starter is coming back: senior lineman Justin Shank.
Only 25 players showed up for voluntary training on Friday, the most the team has seen so far this summer. An improvement from the “eight to 10,” said a coach who showed up earlier, but may have been the highlight for a group of mostly raw newbies new to the sport.
Mandatory workouts, which are heavier in size, could reduce that number. It’s the reality of the sport.
Jeannette decided not to play in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7-on-7 Passing Tournament next week, as those newcomers continue to adapt.
“It’s baby steps. We just want to get through the season without anyone getting hurt,” said coach Roy Hall, 58, who announced this season will be his last with the Jayhawks. “Our plan is to play every game, compete in every game and add to our total.”
In all, Hall refers to victories. The Jayhawks have the most wins in WPIAL football history, with 766. They are also eager to add to their player tally. That’s the more pressing issue with heat week (August 9) and training camp (August 16) fast approaching.
New faces grace the list. Most Class A schools aren’t football factories, so Jeannette had to scour the students to find participants, most of whom never thought they would play football, let alone have a chance to start on a program that would take 10 WPIAL titles.
“You could be someone who just walked on and you could still be good,” Shank said. “You can be anything you want.”
Jeannette has a player named Horn, and others who can play horns. Six newcomers also play in the band, including Nathan Moore, a senior who made drum major. Of the six, only one has played football before.
“We’re trying to partner with the band,” Hall said. “We work together.
“I never thought I would see Jeannette footballers leave the Jeannette program. It’s still a bad dream every day. But we’ll make it. It’s a big question mark at the moment, but I like the commitment and determination of the kids.”
A wave of transfers involving just about every well-known Jeannette player in 2020 has shaken the schedule. But while at McKee Stadium red flags seem to be fluttering in the wind, white flags are nowhere to be found.
“You’ll never stop with us,” Horn said. “We’re going to struggle through it.”
Horn competes for the starting quarterback job, a place full of inexperience now that Brad Birch has transitioned to Gateway in the making.
His brother, Brett Birch, a senior receiver and defensive defender, joined him.
A slew of two-way starters followed. Junior Ryan Kimmel, senior Taishaun Jamison and junior Jaydin Canady were all transferred to Greensburg Central Catholic. Junior Eli Binakonsky moved to Hempfield, junior Basil Wilson moved to Texas and junior Louis Callaway moved to Woodland Hills.
More players have indicated that they do not intend to play this season, Hall said.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Hall, who is in his 37th year coaching, 13th as a head coach. Hall has also worked at Omnova Solutions in Jeannette for 36 years.
Four coaches have also left. Ryan Reitz and Trevor Petrillo are now at Hempfield, Jeremy Binakonsky resigned and Doug Phillips stepped down to watch his grandson, Jake, play quarterback at Hempfield.
While Hall has heard a variety of reasons for the transfers, ranging from academics to university exposure, to concerns about the future of the program, he tries to focus on those who answer when it’s his turn, not the dead.
A team motto of recent years seems to have lost some of its power – “4-5-6, don’t stop” – but not for everyone.
“We believe we can go back for another ring,” Shank said. “It doesn’t matter how big the team is, how small the team is. You can still go as long as you have heart. Just keep pushing.”
Hall considered leaving last year, a decision more ingrained in his family than a crumbling football schedule.
“I’ve been doing this for 36 years,” Hall said. “It’s time. I haven’t been on vacation in seven years. We coaches put a lot of time into it and people don’t always see that. I need to spend more time with my wife, with my family.”
In the meantime, the coach will do everything in his power to save the season and keep the Jayhawks respectable for the next coach.
Watching the new players lift weights and get used to it has proved inspiring for Hall, who is 115-27 in ten years leading the team.
“These kids are here for the program,” Hall said. “They want to continue the tradition. I give them all the credit in the world. They are here training and committed. They deserve a chance.”
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
